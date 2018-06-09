Eid Mubarak: How to prepare yummy Chicken Biryani this Ramadan season

Eid Mubarak, here is a typical festive season biriani recipe, usually biriani is Cooked as a feast in very large quantities for special occasions like weddings and eid, today we learn how to cook biriani at home in a very simple way here is the step by step method that will make you want to prepare biriani every weekend.



Chicken biryani

Curry (rojo)



1 kg whole capon cut into 8 pieces

1 kg potatoes peeled and halved

1 tbsp garlic

1 tsp ginger

5 large onions sliced and fried until golden brown

4 tomatoes chopped

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon curry powder

100g tomato paste

½ cup oil

2 tbsp pilau mixed spices (crushed)

500ml yoghurt

Salt and pepper

1 lemon juice

coriander



Rice

2 cups rice

4 cups water

2 teaspoon oil

Yellow food colour with a little water

Salt to taste



Method

Marinate the chicken with half of the garam masala, curry powder and lime juice mix well and set aside.

In a pan over medium heat Add In the vegetable oil fry the garlic and ginger Saute for 2 minutes partly crush the whole pilau mix and throw in then add the Marinated chicken continue to Saute for 2 minutes, add in tomatoes, tomato paste and yoghurt stir to coat the flavors, and then add In the potatoes then sprinkle fried onions on top then let it cook while you add in the and lime juice then bring to a boil cover and let it Cook until reduced about 10 Minutes on medium heat.



On the other hand Measure 4 cups of water and add in the 2 cups of rice and salt cover and cook until the rice is partly cooked drain excess water (not 100% cooked)

sprinkle the diluted yellow food color on the rice and 2 tablespoons of the oil used to fry onions cover with a tight lid then put on a low flame so that the rice can steam. Serve on a large sinia with the sauce (rojo) on top.