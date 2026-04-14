How to wear stripes like a fashion pro

With its clean lines and timeless appeal, it continues to evolve with every season (Photo: Gemini)

When styling a striped shirt, it is important to balance the classic pattern with different textures and silhouettes. Many women prefer a crisp, button-down striped shirt, and this versatile piece can transition seamlessly from professional office settings to relaxed weekend outings. There are various ways to style the classic striped shirt, depending on the occasion.

For a casual event, one can pair a striped shirt with denim. For an effortless daytime look, you can tuck a striped shirt into high-waisted jeans and pair it with white trainers or loafers. To add a touch of personality and creativity, simply roll up the sleeves.

For a more polished and professional occasion, one can layer a tailored blazer over a striped button-down shirt and pair it with structured trousers or a pencil skirt. This modern look is perfect for business meetings and other formal events.

A relaxed, oversized fit also works well for different settings. One can wear an oversized striped shirt open over a basic crop top or tank top, paired with biker or khaki shorts, or even loose cargo trousers for a trendy, cool-girl aesthetic. For a more feminine or flowy look, a fitted striped shirt can be paired with a midi or full maxi skirt. This helps to balance the structured lines of the stripes with a softer silhouette.

Pattern mixing is another stylish option. Stripes can be treated as a neutral and paired with florals, leopard print, or even plaid. To keep the look cohesive, ensure that at least one colour is shared across the different patterns. Striped shirts may feature vertical or horizontal lines. Vertical stripes naturally elongate the body, making them a great choice for a slimming effect, while horizontal stripes offer a bolder, nautical feel, ideal for casual weekend wear.

For petite styling, narrow pinstripes are more flattering, as thicker stripes can overwhelm a smaller frame. Another effective technique is cinching the waist. Adding a belt to an oversized striped shirt or tucking it in helps define the waist and pull the entire look together.

Layering is also advisable, especially in the cooler months. A striped shirt can be worn under a cosy knit jumper or a sweater vest, allowing the collar and cuffs to peek out for added visual interest. This can be paired simply with wide-legged trousers and trainers for a relaxed yet polished finish.