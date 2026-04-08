It’s Zendaya season and every red carpet moment is pure magic

From The Drama to Euphoria, this isn’t just a fashion run; it’s a cultural moment (Photo: Getty Images)

There’s no denying that Zendaya is in her ultimate red carpet era. From The Drama press tour to the Euphoria season three premiere, she has delivered a streak of meticulously styled, bridal-inspired looks alongside her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Each outfit blends fashion storytelling with subtle personal details, from her bold new pixie haircut to the ever-present gold wedding band, engagement ring, and that tiny “T” tattoo that peeks through. As she dominates both fashion and film with major projects alongside Robert Pattinson and continued roles in franchises like Dune and Spider-Man, Zendaya isn’t just attending red carpets; she’s defining them.

Zendaya's bold new pixie haircut, ever-present gold wedding band, engagement ring, and that tiny “T” tattoo that peeks through

Her latest era begins with transformation, and it starts at the top: the hair. Gone are the long, flowing styles we had grown used to. In their place is a short, sculpted pixie cut that feels both rebellious and refined. Soft yet structured, with wet-look tendrils deliberately falling across her forehead, it gives a slightly undone, vintage Hollywood edge. The cut frames her face sharply, highlighting her cheekbones and eyes, and signals a new chapter, Zendaya stepping confidently into evolution.

Her latest film, The Drama, with Robert Pattinson, releases in cinemas on 3 April. On the press tour, Zendaya continues to turn heads, with Law Roach curating looks that range from tennis-themed ensembles to futuristic couture for Dune: Part Two.

She wore elegant gowns that kept fans wondering whether she and Tom Holland are already married, just look at the gold wedding band on her finger

For The Drama, she embraced bridal chic, elegant gowns that kept fans wondering whether she and Tom Holland are already married, just look at the gold wedding band on her finger. Drawing from the traditional rhyme of good luck for brides, "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue," Zendaya and Roach delivered a series of unforgettable red carpet moments.

She revived a Vivienne Westwood gown she first wore to the 2015 Oscars; opted for a long-sleeved bridal white Louis Vuitton gown with a dramatic black bow train; and borrowed a black Giorgio Armani Privé dress with an onyx-studded plunging neckline originally worn by Cate Blanchett at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zendaya reflected on her choices: “When this whole idea came together, she was one of the first people I thought of… I was like, ‘I wish I could wear that dress. What a dress.’”

Schiaparelli gown constructed with thousands of hand-dyed silk feathers, taken right off the runway of Paris Fashion Week

To round out her premiere looks, she graced the red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown constructed from thousands of hand-dyed silk feathers straight from the Paris Fashion Week runway. At the premiere, she told A24 that it was an immediate favourite from the fashion house’s January haute couture show: “As soon as it came down the runway, I think [Law] knew it was our ‘something blue.’”

A corseted sheer dress patterned with florals and matching blue pumps

Following the screening, Zendaya transitioned into a sheer midnight blue gown from Di Petsa, and later a lace corset dress from Zimmermann for The Tonight Show with Pattinson. She embraced the wedding theme in a blazer dress layered with veil-like tulle and bouquets for Good Morning America, before switching to a lacy two-piece Harris Reed ensemble inspired by Prince’s Purple Rain tour for the Los Angeles afterparty. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she wore a corseted sheer floral dress with matching blue pumps, and appeared with Pattinson at the Academy Awards in a one-shoulder brown gown, with the gold wedding band keeping fans buzzing.

A white Caché minidress adorned with a flower that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the 2008 Sex and the City Movie but the dress' history goes further back

Zendaya even delved into fashion history, revisiting a white Caché minidress originally worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the 2008 Sex and the City film, herself inspired by a longer Eugene Alexander gown from the late 1980s. Outside the press tour, she delivered bridal-coded looks during Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in a tailored white shirt-style gown cinched with a black leather belt. On 7 April, at the Euphoria season three premiere, the 28-year-old wore a daring backless halter gown by Ashi Studio, paired with matching brown pointed-toe heels.

A black Giorgio Armani Privé gown featuring a plunging neckline of onyx stones that Cate Blanchett originally wore to the 2025 Venice Film Festival

Accessories remain a signature part of Zendaya’s storytelling. Diamond hoop earrings by Chopard, a five-carat engagement ring, and the ever-present gold wedding band create subtle but powerful narratives. Alongside her red carpet dominance, Zendaya quietly builds one of the year’s most impressive film slates, from Dune: Part Two to the Spider-Man franchise, plus anticipated titles like Avengers: Doomsday and The Odyssey, cementing her status as both fashion icon and cinematic force.