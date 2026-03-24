Easy recipe: Malai mutton curry

Add in the white vinegar, sour milk and salt to taste and pour in the cup of water (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 tablespoon whole jeera

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 onions, sliced

1 tablespoon garlic ginger, minced

1 kg mutton, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon meat spice

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 cup white vinegar

500ml sour milk

Salt to taste

1 cup water

What to do:

In a pressure cooker add in the oil and saute the jeera until fragrant. Add in the onions and cook until golden. Add garlic ginger mince then go in with the mutton.

Mix well then add the ginger powder meat spice and curry powder and mix well. Add in the white vinegar, sour milk and salt to taste and pour in the cup of water.

Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 25 minutes.

Eid Mubarak.