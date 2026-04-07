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Easy recipe: Sticky date cuppies

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Sticky date cuppies
 Easy recipe: Sticky date cuppies (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 and 1/2 cup blended dates (with water)

1 and 1/2 cup self raising flour flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

2 heaped tablespoons of butter

2 eggs

2/3 and 1 teaspoon of sugar

Butter syrup

1cup sugar

1 cup milk

2 heaped tablespoons of butter

In a bowl, add in the flour, then go in with the cinnamon, sugar and butter. Mix well, then add the eggs and blended dates. Mix well until smooth and pour the mixture into a cupcake baking tray. Bake at 180°C for 45 minutes.

For the butter sauce, bring the sugar, milk, and butter to a simmer until it becomes thick and reduces. Prick the cupcakes with a fork and pour the sauce over each cupcake. Serve warm.

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