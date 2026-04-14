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Easy recipe: Kunafa filled with mozzarella

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 6 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Kunafa filled with mozzarella
 Kunafa filled with mozzarella (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

250g kunafa dough

200g mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons ghee

Blended pistachios

5 walnut pieces

Sugar syrup with saffron

What to do:

In a pan over medium heat, add the ghee and fluff up the kunafa dough. Put the first layer of kunafa dough in the pan, add some mozzarella cheese to the centre, then add another layer of kunafa dough.

Flip it over and cook the other side as well. Make a sugar syrup, garnish with some blended pistachio and walnuts, then pour over the saffron-flavoured sugar syrup and serve. Enjoy!

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