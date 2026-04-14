Why slowing down might be the best workout

With the hype about fitness, there is a lot of emphasis on how you look physically and how well you can perform

For many, wellness is no longer about performance or aesthetics, but about returning to self, where movement becomes a language of awareness and every inhale is an invitation to be present.

This is the philosophy that shapes Gloria Ndanu’s work as a certified yoga and reformer Pilates instructor. She has developed her practice around finding depth and slowness in movement.

Through her workshops, including her signature events titled Breath and Bloom, she guides participants toward an awareness-centred approach to wellness that prioritises mindfulness, breath, and intentional movement over physical appearance and performance.

Gloria outlines the meaning of depth in movement as being present and aware of your breath and how your body feels in terms of sensations.

“With the hype about fitness, there is a lot of emphasis on how you look physically and how well you can perform,” she says.

She explains that a lot of people go into these spaces, and instead of benefiting from it holistically, they see someone doing it and sometimes get injuries.

Trained in both yoga and reformer Pilates, Gloria says that with yoga, you experience breathwork, grounding, and internal awareness, while Pilates is about control, strength, and stability. They create a nice balance between softness and structure.

Gloria guides people toward a mindful and internal experience of movement by encouraging them to slow down.

She heavily uses breath cues and internal pacing and reminds them to take their time to feel that movement rather than focusing on doing and getting it right.

“I emphasise feeling a lot and doing things with intention rather than speeding through it. It brings them back to mindfulness,” she describes.

Her experience with teaching has shown that many people disconnect from their bodies in everyday life. She says that a lot of people focus on external forces and results.

“They are chasing the high from working out, sweating, or achieving a certain image. Yoga helps bring back awareness, stillness, and presence,” she observes.

Reformer Pilates, she says, is gaining popularity as a low-risk, strength-building practice. She sees it as being created to give resistance and support for controlled movement. She would suggest it to parents or anyone who wants to exercise without misalignment or certain risk factors.

She says it is perfect for bodies that have experienced injuries and focuses on building strength without causing further damage.

In a wellness industry dominated by pressure to achieve specific body goals, Gloria urges a more compassionate relationship with movement. She observes that it’s time for fitness professionals to be more honest to filter out misconceptions.

“I guide clients to approach practice holistically. They can still enjoy goals and aspirations, but health is the priority,” she says.

Her yoga practice is centred around breath, alignment, and intentional movement.

She gives an example of having worked with a boxer whose muscles were always tensed from intense performance. It was great for sport but caused pain. It shows how the mental affects the physical and how the body moves as a whole synergy.

In her workshops, participants go through a holistic experience. She starts with movement, then leads to breathwork, followed by a discussion on how these affect their experience.

She focuses on alignment and how to use it in practical, day-to-day life. The events are open to anyone interested in personal growth and health or looking to meet like-minded people.

“For beginners, I recommend starting with something as simple as walking. It helps with blood circulation and digestion. Begin with what feels comfortable. Walking is perfect,” she says.

Another practice is breathwork, and build it up from there. She describes yoga as the most holistic approach in the fitness world. She highlights that it covers all aspects of life, including emotional clarity, nervous system support, detox, flexibility, physical strength, self-regulation, and guidance to spirituality. Many people also find community through yoga.