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Cocktail bar: Lamu Tamu

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 3 days ago  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Lamu Tamu
 While most people only think of this refreshing drink when they are at the beach, this recipe presents it in a new light (Photo: Gemini)

Lamu Tamu finds its creative spark in the rich culinary heritage and vibrant flavours of the Kenyan coast. The core concept focuses on highlighting a humble ingredient that many people overlook: coconut water. While most people only think of this refreshing drink when they are at the beach, this recipe presents it in a new light. By pairing it with Singleton 18, the drink introduces a high-end whisky known for its gentle, honeyed and delicate character. This specific spirit was chosen because it has the unique ability to make any sweet treat feel even more luxurious and refined.

Rather than being an everyday refreshment, Lamu Tamu is crafted for those unique, once-in-a-lifetime moments, which only adds to its mysterious and high-class reputation. The mastermind behind this creation is Paul Gachoi. As a leading figure in Kenya’s cocktail scene and the official representative for The Singleton, Paul brings years of expert skill to every glass.

INGREDIENTS:

Singleton 18yrs (45ml)

Coconut water (60ml)

Lime juice (15ml)

Honey syrup (30ml)

2 dashes of Spiced bitters

Soda water- to top up

Roasted coconut powder

METHOD:

STEP 1.

Start by preparing the glass highball by placing the rim into the roasted coconut powder. Then pour two dashes of spiced bitters into the highball glass and fill it with ice cubes.

STEP 2.

Now pour the Singleton 18 years, Lime juice, honey syrup and coconut water over the ice cubes. Then stir the solution to mix it up. Finally, top up the cocktail with soda water and serve. You can garnish the cocktail, but this is not mandatory.

Enjoy and remember to drink responsibly.

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