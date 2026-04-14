Return of 'analogue hobbies' in a digital age

Everything online feels curated, even rest, like you have to show that you’re relaxing properly (Photo: Gemini)

We grew up watching our parents and grandparents work with their hands, crochet hooks clicking in soft rhythms, sewing machines humming steadily, gardens flourishing under patient care.

These were the quiet, comforting moments that shaped childhood: slow rituals that felt ordinary then, but are now strangely magical to remember. Over time, the world changed. Mobile phones arrived, screens began to demand our attention, and hobbies slowly shifted into scrolling feeds, mobile games, and constant notifications.

Yet now, the very crafts we once called “granny hobbies” are quietly reclaiming space in our lives, offering calm, creativity and connection in a way the digital world often cannot.

What’s striking is that for many, this return isn’t about productivity or profit. It isn’t a side hustle, nor is it content. It is simply… for fun.

“My brain is constantly on 100,” Anne, a crocheting enthusiast, says. “Like there’s always something; work, notifications, messages, things to do. Crochet just slows everything down. You have to focus, or you mess up. So it forces you to chill.” She pauses, then adds with a soft laugh: “And I like that nobody expects anything from me when I’m doing it. I’m not trying to impress anyone. I’m just vibing.”

That idea of “just vibing”, unfiltered and unperformed, sits at the heart of this movement. It is less about the outcome and more about the feeling of being present in something small and repetitive, something that doesn’t demand urgency.

For IvyKendy, pottery has become her escape from the pressure of digital perfection. “Everything online feels curated, even rest,” she says. “Like you have to show that you’re relaxing properly. But when you’re working with clay, it’s different. If you’re distracted, it shows. If you’re stressed, it shows.”

Her voice softens as she reflects. “It’s messy, but in a good way. It reminds you that it’s okay not to be perfect. You just… fix it as you go.”

There is a grounding honesty in that process, one that contrasts sharply with the polished nature of digital life.

Tess leans into the social side of these slow moments, finding joy not in solitude but in shared, unplugged experiences.

“Game nights? Underrated,” she says with a grin. “There’s something about sitting around playing Kenya at 50 or Monopoly, arguing, laughing… It’s chaotic but real.”

She shrugs, as if it’s obvious. “No one’s checking their phone when they’re about to lose. You’re actually there, in the moment. And it’s funny because you realise how much you’ve been missing that.”

For millennials, the return to analogue hobbies feels less like a discovery and more like a quiet reclamation of something once familiar, a slower rhythm that existed before everything became instant.

Julie has turned this into a ritual, un-styled, un-curated, and deeply personal. Her version of slowing down looks like family cookouts, where time stretches and the outside world fades into the background.

“We do simple cookouts at home,” she says. “Nothing fancy. Just family, food, music playing in the background.” She smiles, the memory clearly warm. “Then it always turns into games. We’ll bring out Kenya at 50, or Scrabble, and suddenly everyone is arguing, laughing, competing.”

She pauses, almost as if holding onto the feeling. “It’s loud, it’s messy, but it’s real. Those are the moments you remember.”

Moraa, who has found comfort in tailoring, echoes this sentiment with quiet conviction. “There’s this idea that if you’re good at something, you should monetise it,” she says. “But not everything has to make money. Some things can just be yours.”

She runs her fingers along a piece of fabric, thoughtful. “Sewing slows me down. You can’t rush it. And I like that. It’s one of the few things I do where I’m not thinking about what comes next.”

Nancy’s escape lies in gardening, a practice that stands in quiet defiance of immediacy. “Everything now is instant,” she says. “Messages, work, expectations. But plants don’t work like that. They grow when they’re ready.” She laughs softly, shaking her head.

“You water them, you wait, you trust the process. It teaches you patience in a way nothing else does.” She pauses, then adds: “And it gives you something real to take care of. Not just something on a screen.”

This growing appreciation for slow, tactile experiences is no longer confined to individuals. It is shaping how people gather, celebrate and even socialise.

The rise of sip-and-paint sessions, for instance, reflects a desire for spaces that allow both creativity and connection. People are no longer satisfied with simply showing up; they want to engage, to create, to participate. Similarly, millennial cookouts are shedding formality in favour of ease, shared meals, relaxed settings, and spontaneous activities that feel less like events and more like moments.

Even larger lifestyle gatherings are evolving to reflect this shift. Play is being reintroduced into adult spaces in ways that feel intentional rather than nostalgic. Board games such as Scrabble, Monopoly, Ludo, and chess are becoming central to these experiences, not just as entertainment but as tools for connection, encouraging conversation, laughter, and friendly competition.

There is something disarming about sitting across from someone over a game board. It invites presence. It demands attention. It creates a shared experience that does not need documentation to feel meaningful.

And increasingly, this ethos is finding its way into unexpected places. Restaurants, once defined purely by food and ambience, are beginning to embrace this slower, more interactive approach. Board games appear on tables, corners are designed for play, and the dining experience itself is being reimagined. It is no longer just about eating and leaving; it is about staying, engaging and allowing time to stretch a little longer.

And maybe that’s what this quiet return represents, not a rejection of the digital world, but a rebalancing of it. A conscious decision to make room for moments that are slower, softer and more present.

Because in the end, it’s not about going offline completely. It’s about remembering that some of the best parts of life were never meant to be rushed or posted in the first place.