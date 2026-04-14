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Thinking of resigning? Here's how to do it right

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Thinking of resigning? Here’s how to do it right
 If your resignation stems from a rigid company policy, such as a mandatory return to the office, keep your explanation brief and objective (Photo: iStock)

Certain periods in the traditional corporate calendar often see a rise in resignations, typically after bonus cycles or at the end of the fiscal year. However, resigning during the so-called “dead zone” can raise eyebrows and spark concerns, as prospective employers may question whether you are a flight risk.

That said, only you can decide when it is best to leave. Ideally, it should be a strategic move rather than a decision made in haste. Whatever you decide, careful planning is essential to ensure a professional exit.

The “why” question

Across all sectors, departures generally fall into two categories: push factors and pull factors. Push factors justify your need to leave, such as a toxic work environment or low wages, while pull factors relate to opportunities like better pay or career growth. When framing your responses in interviews, focus on the pull factors rather than the problems at your previous job.

Avoid leading with grievances. Instead, position your departure as a natural progression. For example, you might explain that you are transitioning after reaching key milestones and now seek a role that aligns with your evolving goals. Even if poor management or a negative culture played a role, it is best not to emphasise these points.

What does the exit policy say?

If your resignation stems from a rigid company policy, such as a mandatory return to the office, keep your explanation brief and objective. While this may seem sensitive, data shows that a lack of flexibility is among the leading reasons employees leave organisations. Frame it as a structural misalignment rather than a personal complaint.

For instance, you could say: “The company moved towards a centralised operational model that no longer utilised my strengths.”

Ensure a smooth transition

How you exit can significantly influence future opportunities. Demonstrating that you handled your departure professionally helps build trust with prospective employers. Always highlight your handover process. Failing to do so may create the impression of an abrupt or poorly managed exit.

Explain how you ensured continuity, for example, by following company policy, completing a 30-day transition, and mentoring your successor. This shows that you prioritised the organisation’s stability, even as you moved on.

Ultimately, leaving a job is not just about timing; it is about how you manage the transition. A well-planned, professional exit speaks volumes about your character and leaves a lasting positive impression.  

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