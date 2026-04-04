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Easy recipe: Beef gosht stew

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 2 days ago  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Beef gosht stew
 Easy recipe: Beef gosht stew (Photo: Gemini)

Here’s a simple ghost stew that you can make at home in no time.

What you will need:

4 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 chopped onion

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of minced ginger

1 diced capsicum

2 beef bouillon cubes

2 diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon of curry powder

70g of tomato paste

1kg of roughly cut and boiled beef T-bone steak

1/2 cup of beef stock (from the boiled T-bone steak)

4–5 whole green chillies

Method:

In a medium-hot pan, saute the onions in oil until soft. Now add the minced garlic and ginger. Mix well, then add the diced capsicum, beef cubes and tomatoes. Cook until fragrant. Add the curry powder and some tomato paste.

Cook for five minutes, then add the boiled beef or T-bone steak. Mix well, then add half a cup of broth or stock from the beef. Bring to the boil and cook until everything is nice and thick. Serve your stew with ugali and a side of greens. Enjoy!

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