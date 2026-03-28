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Easy recipe: Whole chicken biryani

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 2 days ago  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Whole chicken biryani
 Easy recipe: Whole chicken biryani (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

One whole lemon and herb chicken

Roast in an air fryer at 180°C for 25 minutes on each side

3 tomatoes, roughly chopped 

1 tablespoon of chopped mint leaves

4–6 garlic cloves

2 bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon biryani masala

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

300ml maziwa lala

2 sachets of tomato paste

Salt to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 onions, sliced and fried until golden brown

What to do:

Blend the tomatoes, mint leaves, garlic, bouillon cubes, water, tomato paste and spices until smooth.In a karai over medium heat, fry the blended mixture in oil until it comes to a boil. Season with salt and the juice of one lemon or lime. Cook until slightly reduced, then stir in the fried onions. Take the chicken from the air fryer and place it in the sauce. Flip and toss until the curry flavours coat the chicken, then place the chicken on top of your cooked biryani rice. Add the sauce to the rice and baste the chicken with the oil. Sprinkle with fried onions and chopped mint leaves to garnish. Enjoy!

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