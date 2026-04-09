Easy recipe: Salted brine chicken 

This is probably the simplest and most delicious chicken recipe for Ramadan.What you will need:
1 capon, backbone removed and laid flat
1 tablespoon of salt
1 litre of water
1/2 cup of vinegarWhat to do:
In a bowl, add the washed chicken and massage it with salt and vinegar. Then add the water and leave the chicken to marinate in the fridge for about 3 hours. Remove the chicken from the water, pat it dry, then roast it in an oven at 200°C for 1 hour, or in an air fryer on the chicken setting for 25 minutes on each side, for a total of 50 minutes. Serve over your favourite aromatic rice. Enjoy!