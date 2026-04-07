From copy-paste masters to insiders: Meet ten Kenyan bloggers (Photo: Gemini)

If you have spent even 10 minutes on the Kenyan social media platforms, you already know one thing: blogging here is not just an activity; it’s a full-blown ecosystem. Somewhere between Wi-Fi bundles, trending hashtags, and “Breaking News!” written in all caps, Kenyan bloggers have carved out a space that is chaotic, hilarious, informative, and occasionally… questionable.

From the chap who just discovered content monetisation recently and wants to capitalise on the opportunity to the mysterious insider who seems to know government secrets before the government itself, Kenyan bloggers come in all shapes and behaviours. Here are 10 types you’ve definitely encountered and maybe even argued with in the comments section at 1 am.

1. The Insider (a.k.a. Serikali Whisperer)

This one knows so many things that you wonder where she exactly gets the information from. Before the news breaks, she has already posted it on her timeline, posted it, and maybe even hinted at it cryptically two weeks earlier. Her sources are mysterious, and her confidence unmatched. Many Kenyans don’t question her; they just refresh their timeline and wait for confirmation since many of her “revelations” have certainly come to pass.

2. The copy-paste commander

Originality is a suggestion, not a requirement for him. This blogger sees a story on a major news site and thinks, “Weuh, let me also inform the nation.” Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, add “Breaking News” and maybe one emoji; done. By the time you finish reading, you’re not sure if you’ve consumed news or recycled content.

3. The gossip master

If there’s drama, he is already there, with screenshots, receipts, and three different angles of the same story. A celebrity coughed? It’s trending. Someone got pregnant? It’s a crisis. Accuracy is optional, but entertainment is guaranteed on her platform.

4. The clueless blogger

This one woke up, bought 1GB at midnight, and decided, “Leo naanza blog.” His posts range from Iran Invades US " to “Top 10 Foods in Kenya” to “Why My Neighbour’s Dog is Always Suspicious.” For him, there’s no niche, no structure; just vibes on what is in his mind. He is confused, but confident. And honestly? Some Kenyans fall for his posts.

5. The soft life ambassador

She lives in curated perfection. Brunches, vacations, skincare routines; everything is glowing, including herself. Their captions are calm, inspirational, and slightly intimidating to your current bank balance. “Just a simple weekend in Diani,” they say, while you’re calculating the fare to town.

6. The political warrior

Every post is a battlefield. This blogger doesn’t just share opinions; she deploys them mercilessly. Whether it’s elections, abductions, policies, or serikali shenanigans, she is ready. Comments section? Absolute war zone. Friendships have ended over less.

7. The activist with Wi-Fi

He is regarded as the voice of the people, and the people are loud. From corruption to social justice, this blogger utilises his platform to call out everything wrong in society, directly and without fear. Sometimes serious, sometimes savage, but always passionate. If there’s a hashtag, he is leading it.

8. The niche expert

Rare, but powerful. This blogger only sticks to one lane: tech, finance, farming, and actually delivers useful information. You may not like, share, or comment every time, but when your phone hangs or your business struggles, guess who you run back to? Exactly. This is where you will find reliable information regarding your issue.

9. The comedian

She doesn’t just report the news; she roasts it. Nothing is safe. Politicians, celebrities, and even you who are scrolling quietly on her timeline, she will always find a way to make it funny. Half the time you’re laughing, the other half you’re thinking, “Wait… this is actually true.” Dangerous combination.

10. The influencer-blogger

She is a part-time blogger, part celebrity, part walking billboard. One minute, she is giving life advice on her page; the next minute, she is promoting teeth whitening tea. Her content is smooth, her lighting is perfect, and her captions always end with “Link in bio.” Respect the hustle or follow this and that.