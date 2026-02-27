I married my campus lover: Flight attendant’s sky-high success story

From campus modelling to cabin crew success, Wendy Mwatha built a global career while staying grounded in values, family and personal growth.

Who is Wendy? Give us a glimpse of who you are.

I am a flight attendant by profession, a mother, a content creator, and a gym and fitness enthusiast. On days when I am not doing all that, I am simply a lover of life, love and happiness.

Tell us about your job.

I became a flight attendant just before COVID-19, and it is a job like no other. From breathtaking views in the sky to working with different people every day, experiencing new cultures and climates, and staying in five-star hotels where your name appears on a welcome screen like royalty, every day feels like a dream I never want to wake up from.