OPINION: Age is just a number and other comfortable lies we keep telling ourselves

A younger man with an older woman was treated as either a curiosity or a cautionary tale (Photo: iStock)

There was a time when society had very clear, if unspoken, rules about age and romance. A young woman dating an older man was considered normal, even sensible; stability, after all, was presumed to come with years. Reverse the equation, however, and eyebrows would arch so high they risked permanent displacement. A younger man with an older woman was treated as either a curiosity or a cautionary tale.

Yet even within this double standard, there were limits. A certain kind of age gap, one that edged into the territory of father and daughter, remained beyond the pale. People might tolerate it, but rarely would they accept it without question. It was a line that, however blurred, still existed.

Today, that line appears to have dissolved into the ether. We live in an age that prides itself on being liberated from such constraints, where “age is just a number” has become less a cliché and more a social doctrine. Enter Netflix’s Age of Attraction, a reality show that takes this modern creed to its logical extreme, inviting contestants to date one another without knowing their ages in the hope of proving that love transcends arithmetic.

The premise is, on paper, idealistic. In practice, it is closer to wilful blindness dressed up as progress.

Because here is the inconvenient truth: age is not like hair colour. You can change your hairstyle on a whim, but you cannot edit out decades of lived experience. Age is not a cosmetic detail; it is a biography. It shapes how people think, what they expect, and how they understand relationships.

And yet, the notion that age can be neatly bracketed out of romance persists, buoyed by the seductive promise that love exists in some ageless vacuum. It is the sort of idea that sounds marvellous over coffee, less so when confronted with reality.

Because reality, as it tends to do, introduces complications.

A 25-year-old and a 45-year-old may enjoy similar pastimes, but their lives are rarely aligned. One is often still experimenting—with careers, identities, ambitions—while the other may already have settled into routines, responsibilities, and expectations.

More importantly, age gaps are seldom just about numbers. They are about power. Power in terms of financial security, emotional experience, and social influence. Power in knowing the rules of the game while the other is still learning them.

This is the aspect that tends to be glossed over in the modern celebration of age-blind romance. By focusing on connection while ignoring context, the conversation becomes conveniently incomplete. It is rather like admiring a building without considering its foundation.

To be fair, relationships with significant age differences are not inherently flawed. Many are successful, even enviable. But their success does not stem from ignoring the gap; it comes from understanding it. The couples who navigate these dynamics well are those who acknowledge the imbalance and actively work to manage it.

The idea that one can simply wish the disparity away is, frankly, a comforting fiction. It allows us to avoid difficult questions about why such relationships attract scrutiny in the first place, and whether that scrutiny is always misplaced.

Society may claim to have embraced all forms of age-gap relationships, but the old biases have not entirely disappeared—they have merely become more discreet. The younger woman with the older man is still more accepted than the reverse, and the more extreme the gap, the more the old discomfort resurfaces.

In this sense, the modern mantra that “age is just a number” feels less like a revolution and more like a rebranding.

What is perhaps most striking is the eagerness with which we embrace the illusion. To declare age irrelevant is to simplify something inherently complex. It is to replace nuance with a slogan, and to treat human relationships as though they were immune to the very forces that shape them.

One cannot help but admire the optimism. It is, after all, a comforting thought—that love can exist untouched by time, unburdened by experience, free from the asymmetries that define so much of human interaction.

But optimism, like romance, benefits from a measure of realism.

Because if love is indeed a gamble, as modern dating culture so often suggests, then age is not the number one ignores. It is the odds one would be unwise to forget.