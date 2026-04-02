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Easy recipe: Soft white bread

Food
 By Agnes Mwandawiro | 4 days ago  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Soft white bread
 There’s nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked bread filling your kitchen (Photo: Gemini)
Ingredients:

2 & 1/4 cups all-purpose wheat flour

2 tablespoons honey/sugar

2 teaspoons yeast

1 cup water (room temperature)

2 tablespoons oil/ghee/butter

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Procedure:

In a bowl, mix water with yeast & honey.  Let it rest for 5 minutes to activate the yeast. Add the oil to this mixture.

Measure your flour in a separate bowl. Mix in salt. Combine the two and knead for 10 minutes. Roll up the dough into a ball.

Place the dough inside a greased bowl, seam side down and cover with cling film until the dough doubles in size, for 2 hours.

Knead the dough again and fold it into the shape of a loaf. Place it inside a greased loaf pan seam side down. Cover with greased cling film until it doubles in size, for 1 hour.

Remove the film and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 35-40 minutes. Let it cool completely before cutting it.  

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