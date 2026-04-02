Easy recipe: Soft white bread

2 & 1/4 cups all-purpose wheat flour
2 tablespoons honey/sugar
2 teaspoons yeast
1 cup water (room temperature)
2 tablespoons oil/ghee/butter
1 1/2 teaspoons saltProcedure:
In a bowl, mix water with yeast & honey. Let it rest for 5 minutes to activate the yeast. Add the oil to this mixture.
Measure your flour in a separate bowl. Mix in salt. Combine the two and knead for 10 minutes. Roll up the dough into a ball.
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Place the dough inside a greased bowl, seam side down and cover with cling film until the dough doubles in size, for 2 hours.
Knead the dough again and fold it into the shape of a loaf. Place it inside a greased loaf pan seam side down. Cover with greased cling film until it doubles in size, for 1 hour.
Remove the film and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 35-40 minutes. Let it cool completely before cutting it.