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Cocktail bar: The Frozen Caipirinha

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Frozen Caipirinha
  It blends the traditional Brazilian essence of the drink with a cool, contemporary twist that is widely enjoyed (Photo: Gemini)

The Frozen Caipirinha is a modern take on Brazil’s famous national drink. The original cocktail is believed to have originated in rural São Paulo around 1918. Interestingly, it began as a remedy for the Spanish flu, originally containing garlic and honey. Over time, these medicinal ingredients were removed, leaving behind lime, sugar, and cachaça (a Brazilian spirit made from sugarcane). The name Caipirinha translates to “little country girl”, reflecting its humble, rural roots.

While the classic version is prepared by hand-crushing the fruit, the frozen version uses a blender to mix everything with ice. This creates a slushy, refreshing drink that is perfect for hot weather. This icy style has become popular in modern bars worldwide, much like the frozen daiquiri. It blends the traditional Brazilian essence of the drink with a cool, contemporary twist that is widely enjoyed.

INGREDIENTS:

2 limes -halved

golden granulated sugar (6 tbsp)

Ice cubes(400g)

Cachaça (200 ml)

METHOD:

Step 1

Start by slicing each lime half into four chunks. Place them in a large mortar with the sugar and crush well using a pestle to break them down. This process helps release the juice, forming a sweet lime syrup. Remove the lime peel, squeeze it to extract any remaining juice, then discard it. Pour the lime syrup into a small plastic container and freeze for approximately four hours, or ideally overnight.

Step 2

When ready to continue, place the ice cubes in a blender capable of crushing ice. Add the frozen syrup and cachaça. Blend at high speed until the mixture is smooth and thick. Once ready, pour into cocktail glasses or tumblers and serve immediately

This delicious cocktail recipe is by Joyce Rodrigues of BBC Good Foods. Remember to drink responsibly.

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