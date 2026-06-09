Easy recipe: Fried bringles with keema

1 large eggplant, sliced and fried
250 g lean beef mince
2 tablespoons oil
1 chopped onion
1 diced tomato
1 diced sweet pepper
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
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Juice of 1 lime
Salt to taste
200ml Greek yoghurt
Fresh coriander for garnishMethod:
In a pan, saute the onions, sweet peppers and tomatoes in oil for about a minute. Now add the curry powder and black pepper, then the minced meat. Cook until the liquid has almost evaporated, then add the lime juice and season with salt. Cook for another 5 minutes.
Arrange the fried eggplants on a platter. Pour the keema on top, then spread the Greek yoghurt. Top with toasted California walnuts and herb dressing.For the dressing:
50 g chopped California walnuts
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp za’atar
A generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Saute everything in a pan for about two minutes, then top the mixture with the Greek yoghurt and finish off with fresh coriander. Enjoy!