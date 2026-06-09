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Easy recipe: Fried bringles with keema

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 13 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Fried bringles with keema
  Top the mixture with the Greek yoghurt and finish off with fresh coriander. Enjoy! (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

1 large eggplant, sliced and fried

250 g lean beef mince

2 tablespoons oil

1 chopped onion

1 diced tomato

1 diced sweet pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

200ml Greek yoghurt

Fresh coriander for garnish

Method:

In a pan, saute the onions, sweet peppers and tomatoes in oil for about a minute. Now add the curry powder and black pepper, then the minced meat. Cook until the liquid has almost evaporated, then add the lime juice and season with salt. Cook for another 5 minutes.

Arrange the fried eggplants on a platter. Pour the keema on top, then spread the Greek yoghurt. Top with toasted California walnuts and herb dressing.

For the dressing:

50 g chopped California walnuts

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp za’atar

A generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Saute everything in a pan for about two minutes, then top the mixture with the Greek yoghurt and finish off with fresh coriander. Enjoy!

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