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Easy recipe: Potato curry

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Potato curry
 Add the chicken cubes or salt to taste, and cook until the sauce is thick (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need: 1 kg of cubed, boiled potatoes

1 onion, sliced

1 tsp minced garlic and ginger

3 tablespoons of oil

2 sticks of fresh curry leaves

1 diced sweet pepper

1 fresh tomato purée

1 tsp black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 cup tamarind extract or sauce

70g tomato purée

2 chicken bouillon cubes or salt to taste

What to do:

In a pan over a medium heat, sauté the onions in oil until golden brown. Add the garlic and ginger paste, curry leaves, sweet pepper and tomato purée.

Mix well, then add the black pepper, cayenne pepper, turmeric and coriander powder. Give it a good mix, then add the tamarind sauce and tomato paste. Add the chicken cubes or salt to taste, and cook until the sauce is thick.

Then add the boiled potatoes and cook until the sauce coats the potatoes and you see the oil bubbles appearing on the side of the pan.

Sprinkle with some extra curry leaves as a garnish, and enjoy with your favourite naan bread, chapati or mahambri. Enjoy!

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