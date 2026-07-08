Upside down blackish cheesecake

To assemble, line your mould with the Oreo mixture and pipe the cheesecake filling halfway up (Photo: Gemini)

Ingredients:

2 cups crushed Oreo / black cocoa biscuits

3 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp black cocoa powder or activated charcoal

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients

Keep loose (not compacted) for coating later

NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE FILLING Ingredients:

500g cream cheese (room temp)

3/4 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Pinch salt

500ml blackish ice cream

1 tbsp gelatin (bloomed in 3 tbsp water)

2 teaspoons activated charcoal

Method:

Beat the cream cheese and icing sugar until silky smooth, then stir in the vanilla and salt. Gently melt the bloomed gelatin, mix it into the cheesecake base, and add the melted blackish ice cream and activated charcoal. Fold the mixture gently until it is light, airy, and mousse-like.

To assemble, line your mould with the Oreo mixture and pipe the cheesecake filling halfway up. Cover with the remaining cheesecake filling, smooth the top, cover with the extra Oreo mixture, and freeze for 4 to 6 hours, or until it is firm enough to unmould cleanly.