×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Upside down blackish cheesecake

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 10 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Upside down blackish cheesecake
 To assemble, line your mould with the Oreo mixture and pipe the cheesecake filling halfway up (Photo: Gemini)
Ingredients:

2 cups crushed Oreo / black cocoa biscuits

3 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp black cocoa powder or activated charcoal

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients

Keep loose (not compacted) for coating later

NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE FILLING Ingredients:

500g cream cheese (room temp)

3/4 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Pinch salt

500ml blackish ice cream

1 tbsp gelatin (bloomed in 3 tbsp water)

2 teaspoons activated charcoal

Method:

Beat the cream cheese and icing sugar until silky smooth, then stir in the vanilla and salt. Gently melt the bloomed gelatin, mix it into the cheesecake base, and add the melted blackish ice cream and activated charcoal. Fold the mixture gently until it is light, airy, and mousse-like.

To assemble, line your mould with the Oreo mixture and pipe the cheesecake filling halfway up. Cover with the remaining cheesecake filling, smooth the top, cover with the extra Oreo mixture, and freeze for 4 to 6 hours, or until it is firm enough to unmould cleanly.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Upside down blackish cheesecake
Upside down blackish cheesecake
Next article
Blackish midnight obsidian dome
Blackish midnight obsidian dome
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Samaki wa kukaanga
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jul. 8, 2026
Easy recipe: Samaki wa kukaanga
Easy recipe: Fried bringles with keema
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jun. 13, 2026
Easy recipe: Fried bringles with keema
Cocktail bar: Bitter Orange and cardamom martini
By Molly Chebet Jun. 12, 2026
Cocktail bar: Bitter Orange and cardamom martini
.

Latest Articles

Upside down blackish cheesecake
Upside down blackish cheesecake
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
8h ago
Is it the wrong time to ask for a raise?
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
8h ago
Pregnant after 35? Here's what you need to know
Motherhood
By Joan Oyiela
8h ago
Would your relationship survive the distance?
Living
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
9h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Nyama choma at home
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jun. 9, 2026
Easy recipe: Nyama choma at home
>Easy recipe: Crispy calamari
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jun. 6, 2026
Easy recipe: Crispy calamari
>Fresh Sparkling Mint and Lemon Juleps
By Molly Chebet Jun. 5, 2026
Fresh Sparkling Mint and Lemon Juleps
>Easy recipe: Beef kabsa rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jun. 2, 2026
Easy recipe: Beef kabsa rice

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved