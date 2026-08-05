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Easy recipe: Swahili prawn curry

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 17 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Swahili prawn curry
 Swahili prawn curry (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

250g peeled prawns (deveined)

1 onion, sliced

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger paste

Juice of two limes

50g tomato paste

1 fresh tomato, diced

1 tablespoon oil for frying

Handful of chopped coriander

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

300 ml coconut cream

Salt and pepper to taste

What to do:

In a hot non-stick frying pan, add the oil and then the onions. Saute until the onions are soft, then add the prawns and continue to saute until they turn orange and begin to curl.

Add the garlic and ginger paste and continue to saute for about 3–4 minutes. Then add the diced tomatoes, cayenne pepper, turmeric, lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Continue to saute, then add the tomato paste. Add the coconut cream and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the sauce coats the prawns. Remove from the heat and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve with rice, ugali or chapatis. Enjoy!

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