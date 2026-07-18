Easy recipe: Cheesy baked pasta

Layer the boiled pasta in a casserole dish or baking tray and pour the white sauce over it (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 packet of boiled pasta

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

2.5 cups of milk

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1/2 teaspoon of garlic paste

300g of grated cheddar cheese

200g of grated mozzarella cheese

What to do:

In a pan over a medium heat, add the butter and flour and mix well. Add the milk and whisk continuously until smooth. Next, add the garlic paste, salt and pepper to taste, and finish off with oregano. Simmer until thick and your white sauce is ready.

Layer the boiled pasta in a casserole dish or baking tray and pour the white sauce over it. Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, then bake for a further 10–15 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Enjoy!