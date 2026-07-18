Double chocolate walnut brownies

Bake in the microwave for 10 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean (Photo: Gemini)

A 10-minute brownie? Let me show you how to make the most delicious double chocolate walnut brownie. Pair it with some chocolate fudge sauce and you'll love life!

What you will need:

100g dark chocolate cut into chunks

100g milk chocolate cut into chunks

125g butter

In a bowl, add in the butter and chocolate chunks, melt in the microwave for 1 minute and mix using a spoon until smooth and all the chocolate has dissolved.

In the same bowl, add in:

1 egg

250g sugar

250g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix well, make a hole in the centre, then add in:

1/2 cup warm water mixed with 50g cocoa powder.

Continue folding, then add 100g of chopped California walnuts and fold in well. Then add 100g of semi-sweet chocolate chips and fold in again. Do not overmix.

Once everything is combined, pour the mixture into a microwave-safe casserole lined with parchment paper.

Bake in the microwave for 10 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. You can add an extra minute or two if you feel the brownies are still undercooked.

Remove from the microwave, garnish with extra California walnuts, and leave to cool. Portion the brownies and serve with chocolate fudge sauce.

For the chocolate fudge sauce

200g dark chocolate

150ml fresh cream

50g butter

Heat this in the microwave for 1 minute and mix well. Serve warm over the brownie.

Enjoy!