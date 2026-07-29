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How to handle a boss who crosses the line

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 1 day from now  | 2 Min read
How to handle a boss who crosses the line
 Request a formal investigation in line with company policy and submit your documented evidence (Photo: iStock)

Few workplace situations are as difficult as dealing with persistent sexual advances from a senior manager who won’t take no for an answer. When your dignity and career are both at stake, navigating the situation requires a strategic approach:

Set the boundary in writing

When inappropriate comments in passing, late-night messages or suggestive requests occur, respond firmly through a professional digital channel for record’s sake. Keep the tone calm, objective and professional.

And in case the manager attempts to penalise or punish you on project deliverables afterwards, you can argue your case by showing the connection between the rejected advances and their retaliatory behaviour.

Build a paper trail before reporting

Reporting to HR without documentation will only lead to a ‘’he-said, she-said’’ dispute, especially if the perpetrator holds significant organisational power. Before initiating a formal grievance, compile a meticulous, off-site record.

This could be a log where you document exact dates, times, locations and the context of each advance or retaliatory action.

Preserve digital records by saving screenshots of WhatsApp messages, emails or calls to your personal devices or a secure personal cloud storage.

Track operational sabotage by taking note of instances where project approvals were delayed, or duties were reallocated immediately following a rejected advance.

Utilise formal grievance channels

Under Section 6 of the Employment Act, organisations with 20 or more employees are legally mandated to maintain a clear sexual harassment policy with an active reporting mechanism.

Section 23 of the Sexual Offences Act goes further to criminalise the abuse of authority for sexual favours.

When approaching HR or an Ethics Committee, present the case strictly as an operational and compliance violation.

Request a formal investigation in line with company policy and submit your documented evidence.

If the internal HR structure is compromised by executive influence, escalate to a director, the board’s audit committee or seek external legal counsel.

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