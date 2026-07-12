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Blackish midnight obsidian dome

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 11 hours from now  | 1 Min read
 Blackish midnight obsidian dome (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

200g dark chocolate

1 litre Blackish ice cream

3 teaspoons gelatin (diluted)

What to do:

1. Melt chocolate gently

2. Melt the ice cream to room temperature

3. Fold into chocolate

4. Add gelatin, fold gently

5. Pour into your sphere moulds and freeze

BLACK COCOA CRUNCH BASE

Ingredients

1 cup crushed Oreo / black cocoa biscuits

3 tbsp melted butter

Method

Mix and press into ring moulds

Chill until firm

BLACK MIRROR GLAZE

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cream

100g dark chocolate

2 tsp gelatin (bloomed)

2 tsp activated charcoal

Method

1. Heat water + sugar + cream

2. Pour over chocolate, blend smooth

3. Add gelatin + charcoal

4. Cool to ~32°C (pouring temp)

Step-by-Step

1. Fill half-sphere moulds with mousse

2. Add dark chocolate filling (optional)

3. Cover with more mousse, level off

4. Freeze completely (minimum 6 hours/overnight)

GLAZING & FINISH

1. Unmold frozen domes

2. Place on rack over tray

3. Pour mirror glaze evenly → perfect gloss

4. Transfer to black cocoa base

5. Finish with a half cherry and gold leaf.

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