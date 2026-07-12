Blackish midnight obsidian dome

What you will need:
200g dark chocolate
1 litre Blackish ice cream
3 teaspoons gelatin (diluted)
What to do:
1. Melt chocolate gently
2. Melt the ice cream to room temperature
3. Fold into chocolate
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4. Add gelatin, fold gently
5. Pour into your sphere moulds and freezeBLACK COCOA CRUNCH BASE
Ingredients
1 cup crushed Oreo / black cocoa biscuits
3 tbsp melted butter
Method
Mix and press into ring moulds
Chill until firmBLACK MIRROR GLAZE
Ingredients
1/2 cup water
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup cream
100g dark chocolate
2 tsp gelatin (bloomed)
2 tsp activated charcoalMethod
1. Heat water + sugar + cream
2. Pour over chocolate, blend smooth
3. Add gelatin + charcoal
4. Cool to ~32°C (pouring temp)Step-by-Step
1. Fill half-sphere moulds with mousse
2. Add dark chocolate filling (optional)
3. Cover with more mousse, level off
4. Freeze completely (minimum 6 hours/overnight)GLAZING & FINISH
1. Unmold frozen domes
2. Place on rack over tray
3. Pour mirror glaze evenly → perfect gloss
4. Transfer to black cocoa base
5. Finish with a half cherry and gold leaf.