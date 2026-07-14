Easy recipe: Pilau ya Jodar

Once ready, fluff up the rice and serve with pilipili ya kukanga (Photo: Gemini)

Today, we are making tuna pilau, also known as 'pilau ya jodari', or fish pilau. It's my mum's favourite pilau, and I grew up devouring it at home. It's heartfelt childhood memories on a plate!

What you will need:

1kg tuna chunks

1 teaspoon Fish masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons White vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic ginger mince

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

1/2 teaspoon jeera powder

Marinate the fish in the above ingredients, then shallow fry until golden brown on both sides. Keep the marinade; do not discard it. We will mix it with the liquid to cook the rice.

For the rice:

3 cups of basmati rice (washed)

5 cups water mixed with remaining fish marinade

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon ghee

2 onions sliced

2 tablespoons garlic ginger mince

1 sweet pepper, chopped

4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters

1 tablespoon whole pilau mix

2 bouillon cubes

Salt to taste

What to do:

In a pot, sauté the onions in oil and ghee until soft. Add the minced garlic, ginger, sweet pepper, potatoes and whole pilau mix and sauté until everything is well combined.

Now add the bouillon cubes and mix well. Then add the soaked rice and mix. Add the water mixed with the fish marinade and salt to taste.

Bring to a simmer. Now add the fried fish with its oil and mix well, ensuring you don’t break the fish. Once the water has evaporated, cover and steam the rice for another 15 minutes on a very low heat.

Once ready, fluff up the rice and serve with pilipili ya kukanga.