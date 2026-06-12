Easy recipe: Samaki wa kukaanga

In a frying pan over medium heat, add the oil and deep-fat fry the fish until brown and crispy (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:1kg changu (sky emperor fish)

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons Lime juice

3 Green Chillies chopped

Vegetable oil for fryingWhat to do:On a platter, add the cleaned and washed fish, marinate with the garlic-ginger mince, salt, lime juice, and green chillies, and make sure the marinade is mixed well all over the fish, from the outside to the inside.

Let it marinate for about 30 minutes. In a frying pan over medium heat, add the oil and deep-fat fry the fish until brown and crispy. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach and ugali.Enjoy!