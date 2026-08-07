Zuckerberg predicts a future where everyone has 'AI superpowers'

“Everyone will soon have invention superpowers,” he wrote (Photo: zuck/Instagram)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined his vision for a future shaped by artificial intelligence, arguing that individuals could soon have powerful AI assistants capable of helping them improve various aspects of their lives.

In a 6,500-word essay published online, Zuckerberg defended open-source AI, which allows developers to examine, modify and build on key parts of AI systems. He argued that wider access would enable more people to benefit from the technology rather than leaving control in the hands of a few companies or governments.

The 42-year-old father of three said AI could give people the ability to start businesses, access advanced education and receive personalised advice on their lives.

He cited his eight-year-old daughter as an example, saying she can already use AI to turn her ideas into computer code and videos.

“Everyone will soon have invention superpowers,” he wrote.

Meta also announced a new open-source AI model, Muse Glimmer, which it said can operate on a personal computer. Developers will also have access to a more powerful model known as Muse Spark 1.2.

However, Zuckerberg's vision has drawn criticism from AI safety advocates, who accuse him of presenting an overly optimistic picture while failing to adequately address the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

Critics pointed to recent cases in which AI systems, including some developed by Meta, were reportedly used to hack other companies.

Anthony Aguirre, head of the Future of Life Institute, questioned whether Meta or any other company could control AI that becomes significantly faster and more intelligent than humans.

He called on governments to pause the development of advanced AI and introduce stronger safety regulations.

“Meta's chosen path is ultimately one of human replacement and disempowerment, but there is an alternate, pro-human path, one that brings about individual flourishing and scientific breakthroughs with controllable AI tools,” Aguirre said.

“What’s urgently needed now is for governments to facilitate a pause on advanced AI development and steer us onto the pro-human path, before it’s too late.”

Zuckerberg, however, maintained that open-source AI could make technological progress more equitable. He warned that if a small number of organisations controlled superintelligent AI, ordinary people could lose power and opportunities.

He argued that advanced AI should be widely available so billions of people can benefit from it.

Zuckerberg also urged the United States and its allies to expand energy supplies and technology infrastructure as they compete with China in AI development. He defended “distillation”, a process in which developers train a less powerful AI model using information generated by a more advanced system.

Digital rights advocates have similarly backed the importance of open-source AI while warning that Meta could gain excessive influence if its systems become dominant. They have called for greater competition and AI development that prioritises public interests alongside corporate ambitions.

Zuckerberg's comments come amid rapid changes in the technology sector, with major platforms continuing to introduce new AI-powered features and governments around the world tightening regulations on social media use by children.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined his vision for a future shaped by artificial intelligence, arguing that individuals could soon have powerful AI assistants capable of helping them improve various aspects of their lives.

In a 6,500-word essay published online, Zuckerberg defended open-source AI, which allows developers to examine, modify and build on key parts of AI systems. He argued that wider access would enable more people to benefit from the technology rather than leaving control in the hands of a few companies or governments.

The 42-year-old father of three said AI could give people the ability to start businesses, access advanced education and receive personalised advice on their lives.

He cited his eight-year-old daughter as an example, saying she can already use AI to turn her ideas into computer code and videos.

“Everyone will soon have invention superpowers,” he wrote.

Meta also announced a new open-source AI model, Muse Glimmer, which it said can operate on a personal computer. Developers will also have access to a more powerful model known as Muse Spark 1.2.

However, Zuckerberg's vision has drawn criticism from AI safety advocates, who accuse him of presenting an overly optimistic picture while failing to adequately address the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

Critics pointed to recent cases in which AI systems, including some developed by Meta, were reportedly used to hack other companies.

Anthony Aguirre, head of the Future of Life Institute, questioned whether Meta or any other company could control AI that becomes significantly faster and more intelligent than humans.

He called on governments to pause the development of advanced AI and introduce stronger safety regulations.

“Meta's chosen path is ultimately one of human replacement and disempowerment, but there is an alternate, pro-human path, one that brings about individual flourishing and scientific breakthroughs with controllable AI tools,” Aguirre said.

“What’s urgently needed now is for governments to facilitate a pause on advanced AI development and steer us onto the pro-human path, before it’s too late.”

Zuckerberg, however, maintained that open-source AI could make technological progress more equitable. He warned that if a small number of organisations controlled superintelligent AI, ordinary people could lose power and opportunities.

He argued that advanced AI should be widely available so billions of people can benefit from it.

Zuckerberg also urged the United States and its allies to expand energy supplies and technology infrastructure as they compete with China in AI development. He defended “distillation”, a process in which developers train a less powerful AI model using information generated by a more advanced system.

Digital rights advocates have similarly backed the importance of open-source AI while warning that Meta could gain excessive influence if its systems become dominant. They have called for greater competition and AI development that prioritises public interests alongside corporate ambitions.

Zuckerberg's comments come amid rapid changes in the technology sector, with major platforms continuing to introduce new AI-powered features and governments around the world tightening regulations on social media use by children.