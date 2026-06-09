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Easy recipe: Nyama choma at home

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 4 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Nyama choma at home
 Serve with ugali, Kachumbari and a gravy if you wish. Enjoy! (Photo: Gemini)

Craving nyama choma and you don’t want to light a whole grill and charcoal? Let me take you through how you can whip it up at home in your kitchen.

What you will need:

1kg beef shank cut into chunks

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 tablespoon garlic, ginger mince

Juice of 1 lime

What to do:

Marinate the beef with the above ingredients and let it stay in the marinade for about an hour or so. Pan-sear beef in a pan over high heat with vegetable oil, about 5- 10 minutes, then remove from heat and place over a baking tray lined with foil, roast in the oven for about 10-15 minutes at 200°C. Serve with ugali, Kachumbari and a gravy if you wish. Enjoy! 

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