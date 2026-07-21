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How you can beat the probation trap

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 7 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How you can beat the probation trap
 Pacing your output is the key to surviving and thriving during this window (Photo: iStock)

Many ambitious professionals fall into the “hero hire” trap by trying to prove themselves from day one, overhauling systems, working long hours and taking on more than they should.

While this may seem like dedication, setting an unsustainable pace early on can create expectations that are difficult to maintain, making a return to normal working hours appear like a decline in performance.

Pacing your output is the key to surviving and thriving during this window. Your first 30 days should be heavily skewed toward observation and active listening. Learn.

Before criticising a broken internal process or pushing for immediate innovation, take the time to understand why that workflow was built in the first place.

Institutional memory runs deep in local corporate environments and sweeping critiques from the newest person in the room, you, are rarely welcomed. If anything, they are often perceived as a threat to established team dynamics.

By month two, your focus should shift strictly to predictable, error-free execution of your core duties. Do exactly what your job description requires and do it exceptionally well. Consistency builds trust faster than premature disruption.

So don’t be in a rush to make decisions you will regret later. As you approach the 90-day mark, take the initiative to request a quick mid-probation alignment meeting with your manager or HR if it is possible.

Frame the check-in around alignment and ask if your current output matches their expectations for the role and identify specific areas to refine before the final confirmation review.

That simple step demonstrates high professional maturity and ensures there are no unpleasant surprises at the end of six long months.

It is also important to take note of the legal and regulatory landscape surrounding this transition period, which has shifted significantly.

For so many years, employers treated probationers as entirely disposable, relying on their exits. However, recent landmark rulings by the Employment and Labour Relations Court have firmly established that at-will termination during probation is unconstitutional.

What that means is that an employer can no longer simply hand an employee a dismissal letter without offering a valid, performance-related reason and providing a fair hearing.

Additionally, statutory provisions under Section 42 of the Employment Act explicitly cap probation at six months but can be extended for another six if consent is mutual.

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