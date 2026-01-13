×
Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 4 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo
 Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

1kg beef chuck, cut into big chunks

3 cups basmati rice (washed)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, diced

1 teaspoon garlic, ginger mince

1 teaspoon of dry fry masala

1 teaspoon biryani masala

1 teaspoon whole cumin (jeera)

3 dried lime

100g tomato paste

1 tomato cut into cubes

Salt to taste

3 & 1/2 cups of water (mixed with the beef broth from the pressure cooker)

What to do:

In a pressure cooker, pour the oil and saute the onions until soft. Add in the garlic, ginger, and mince mix well, then add the spices and dried lime. Go in with the tomato paste and cook until fragrant.

Add in the beef chunks and mix well, then go in with the diced tomatoes. Add salt to taste and about 2 cups of water. Cover the pressure cooker and cook for about 20 minutes or until the meat is tender. Remove the meat from the pressure cooker.

In a separate pot over medium heat, put the soaked rice mix well, then add three and a half cups of water to the pressure cooker that has the broth from the meat. Mix well and then add the mixture to the rice. Cover and cook for another 20 minutes on medium heat. Once it’s ready, fluff it up and serve with kachumbari and Pilipili ya kukanga. Enjoy!

