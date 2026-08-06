How to protect yourself from overstimulation

Work can be another major source of overstimulation (Photo: AI)

While we are able to manage stress from time to time, overstimulation is different. Evans Kabagi, a counselling psychologist at CAfRIC Centre, says that overstimulation happens when the mind has been dealing with too much for too long.

Constant notifications, traffic, work pressure, family responsibilities, social media, endless decisions, long commutes, financial pressure, limited opportunities for career growth and the future, and uncertainty about the future.

Many young people are working hard while still wondering whether their efforts will lead to the future they imagined.

“When life feels like one demand after another with very little chance to pause, it's easy to become mentally and emotionally overwhelmed,” he says.

Some people are more prone to overstimulation than others. Those who are particularly sensitive to noise, busy environments or other people's emotions tend to reach their limit sooner.

Prolonged stress, trauma, anxiety or burnout can also make people more sensitive to their environment.

Recognise the signs early

Some of the signs are that you find yourself being unusually irritable, struggling to concentrate, feeling mentally exhausted, or wanting to be alone even though nothing major has happened.

“If you’ve ever got home after a busy day and felt like you couldn’t handle one more conversation, one more phone call or one more notification, that’s a sign that you aren’t just stressed. You’re overstimulated,” he says.

He affirms that this doesn’t mean that it’s a sign of weakness or incapability; it’s that they have reached their limit sooner. Just as people have different levels of physical fitness, we all have different emotional capacities.

Take short breaks

Evans discourages them from waiting until they are completely exhausted before slowing down.

Protecting mental wellbeing doesn’t necessarily need dramatic changes. Small, consistent habits can create space for the mind to recover.

He recommends resisting the urge to reach for the phone as soon as you wake up, taking short breaks between tasks, stepping outside during the day and eating lunch without scrolling through social media.

“These may seem like small habits, but together they create space for your mind to breathe before it becomes overwhelmed,” he says.

Prioritise rest and healthy habits

Sleep, nutrition, hydration and physical activity play an important role since they influence how people cope with everyday pressures. Poor sleep, for example, can leave people more impatient, less focused and more affected by minor frustrations.

He notes that you don’t have to live a perfect lifestyle. Get enough rest, eat balanced meals, stay hydrated and find simple ways to stay active; all help your mind cope better with life’s everyday pressures.

Spend time in nature

He suggests that spending time in nature can provide a break from sensory overload.

Whether it is sitting under a tree, taking a walk, spending time at Uhuru Park or walking around the neighbourhood, being outdoors can allow the mind to slow down.

“Unlike our phones or our to-do lists, nature doesn’t demand anything from us.

It simply gives us space to pause, breathe and reset. Even short periods outdoors can help people feel calmer and more refreshed,” he says.

Practise mindfulness and breathing exercises

Mindfulness and meditation can offer a similar opportunity to slow down and notice what’s happening internally. They don’t have to involve complicated routines.

Taking a few slow breaths before starting work, paying attention to one’s environment during a walk or spending five quiet minutes without a phone can help interrupt the cycle of constant rushing.

Breathing exercises can be useful. One technique is box breathing, which involves breathing in, holding the breath, breathing out and holding again, each for four counts.

Another approach is to make the exhale longer than the inhale, such as breathing in for four seconds and out for six.

“These exercises can be done almost anywhere, whether you're sitting in traffic, waiting for a meeting to begin or taking a short break during a busy day," he says.

Create phone-free time

Evans explains that constant exposure to social media and notifications can make it difficult for the mind to switch off. People may wake up to notifications, spend the day responding to messages and scrolling through updates, then go to bed doing the same thing.

The challenge is not only the amount of time spent online but also the volume and variety of information being consumed. Within minutes, a person can encounter other people's successes, breaking news, debates, opinions and distressing events.

“Our minds barely get a chance to process one thing before the next appears,” he says.

He adds that for young Kenyans dealing with financial pressure, uncertainty about the future and the demands of building their careers, this constant stream of information can add another layer of emotional strain.

Technology, however, is not necessarily the problem; how it is used matters.

Evans recommends turning off non-essential notifications, choosing specific times to check messages and allowing periods when the phone is put away.

Protect your first and last hour

Protecting the first and last hour of the day can help. These are periods when the mind is either preparing for the day or winding down from it. Being informed is important, but constantly consuming difficult news can take an emotional toll.

“Don't feel guilty about muting group chats that constantly overwhelm you. Setting boundaries doesn't mean you care less about people. It means you're taking care of yourself,” he says.

Instead of checking the news every few minutes, he recommends choosing one or two trusted sources and checking them at specific times.

You don’t need to watch the same story on every social media platform, for instance.

After repeating upsetting news, people can take a moment to breathe, go for a short walk or do something that reconnects them with the present. Being informed shouldn't come at the cost of your peace of mind.

Set boundaries at work

Work can be another major source of overstimulation, especially when people feel pressure to be constantly available, which he notes isn’t the same as productivity.

Where possible, people should protect their working hours, take lunch breaks without answering emails and give themselves time to switch off after work.

Not every message needs an immediate response, and not every problem needs to be solved on the same day.

“Healthy boundaries aren’t about doing less. They’re about making sure that you have enough energy to keep doing your best over the long term,” he says.

Pay attention to warning signs

The mind and body provide warning signs before someone reaches complete exhaustion.

These can include difficulty concentrating, increased mistakes, irritability, persistent tiredness and emotional exhaustion.

Some people notice that they are working longer hours while accomplishing less. Others may lose interest in activities they normally enjoy.

“These aren't signs that you're lazy. They're signs that you may need to slow down before your body forces you to,” he says.

Let others know what you need

Family members and partners can also help by understanding that someone who asks for quiet or time alone may simply need to recharge.

Feeling understood is more helpful than receiving advice.

He recommends creating a calmer environment, reducing noise and asking, “What would be helpful for you right now?”

Create a transition between work and home

Creating a transition between work and home is such a simple way to recover after a demanding day.

Many people finish work and immediately move on to household responsibilities, leaving little time for their minds to adjust.

That transition could involve changing into comfortable clothes, taking a shower, going for a short walk, listening to music or sitting quietly for a few minutes.

Those small rituals help signal that one part of the day has ended and another is beginning.

Make time for regular rest

Waiting until exhaustion sets in before taking a break means people may already have pushed themselves too far.

“Think about your phone. Most of us don't wait until the battery reaches 1 per cent before charging it. We recharge it before it completely runs out,” he says.

Rest, therefore, shouldn’t be treated as a reward for completing every task. It is part of maintaining mental and emotional wellbeing.

Make room for creativity and play

Journaling and creative activities can help people process the information and emotions they accumulate during busy periods.

Writing thoughts down can help clear some of the mental clutter, while activities such as painting, drawing, music, photography, gardening or other creative pursuits can provide an outlet for emotions that are difficult to express.

“As adults, many of us become so focused on responsibilities that we forget what it's like to do something simply because we enjoy it,” he says.

Reading, hiking, playing football, cooking, travelling or spending time with friends can provide opportunities to reconnect with oneself.

He observes that many people think taking time for hobbies is unproductive, but it's actually one of the ways we recharge.

Reduce multitasking

Constantly switching between emails, WhatsApp messages, meetings, social media and work tasks consumes mental energy.

Focusing on one task at a time can help people think more clearly, work more efficiently and feel less mentally drained.

Have quiet times

Quiet moments allow the mind to catch up after a busy day. Even five or 10 minutes without conversations, meetings or notifications can provide a useful pause.

People can sit outside with a cup of tea, take a short walk or simply put their phones away.

“You don't have to meditate or do anything special. Those moments may seem small, but they help create balance in days that often feel nonstop,” he says.

Know when to seek professional help

Feeling overwhelmed occasionally is a normal part of life, particularly during stressful periods. The concern arises when those feelings persist despite adequate rest.

Constant feelings of overwhelm, difficulty sleeping, problems concentrating, increasing irritability or difficulties at work and in relationships may be signs that professional support is needed.

“You don't have to wait until you're completely burnt out before asking for help. In fact, reaching out early often makes the recovery process much easier,” he says.

A significant warning sign is feeling that you no longer feel like yourself.

Someone may be anxious, withdraw from people they care about, feel persistently exhausted or struggle with everyday responsibilities.

He says that if these changes continue for several weeks and begin affecting daily life, speaking to a psychologist or other qualified mental health professional can be helpful.

Remember that overwhelm isn’t a sign of weakness

One of the biggest misconceptions about overstimulation is that feeling overwhelmed is a sign of weakness.

“Anyone can become overwhelmed when they've been carrying too much for too long. It isn't a sign of failure. It's a sign that your mind and body are asking for a chance to recover,” he says.

You don’t always have to push through. While that may work temporarily, prolonged strain can eventually take its toll.

For someone looking to protect themselves from overstimulation, he recommends spending a few phone-free minutes at the beginning of the day, taking short breaks before exhaustion sets in and creating one moment each day to be fully present.

That could mean putting the phone away, spending time with loved ones, reading, taking a walk or simply sitting quietly.

Evans’ most important recommendation is to protect a little time each day when nothing is demanding your attention.

“No phone. No emails. No social media. No pressure to be productive. Just a few quiet moments to breathe, reflect or simply be present,” he says.

With modern life becoming increasingly busy and demanding, creating moments of stillness may be less a luxury than a necessary part of staying well.