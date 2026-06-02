Easy recipe: Crispy calamari

1kg of calamari, cut into rings
1 teaspoon of paprika
1 teaspoon of black pepper powder
1 teaspoon of minced garlic and ginger
2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
Salt to taste
Juice of one lime
Vegetable oil for frying
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To make the tartar sauce
1 boiled egg, chopped
50g mayonnaise
1 onion chopped
2 tablespoons chopped gherkins
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all the above ingredients and enjoy with the calamari.What to do:
In a bowl, combine the calamari with the paprika, black pepper, minced garlic and ginger, salt to taste, and the juice of one lime. Mix well until everything is combined. Sprinkle in the flour, then deep fry in vegetable oil over medium heat until golden and crispy on the outside. Serve with tartar sauce.