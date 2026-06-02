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Easy recipe: Crispy calamari

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 10 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Crispy calamari
 Sprinkle in the flour, then deep fry in vegetable oil over medium heat until golden and crispy (Photo: Gemini)
What you need:

1kg of calamari, cut into rings

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

1 teaspoon of minced garlic and ginger

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

Salt to taste

Juice of one lime

Vegetable oil for frying

To make the tartar sauce

1 boiled egg, chopped 

50g mayonnaise 

1 onion chopped 

2 tablespoons chopped gherkins 

Salt and pepper to taste 

Mix all the above ingredients and enjoy with the calamari.

What to do:

In a bowl, combine the calamari with the paprika, black pepper, minced garlic and ginger, salt to taste, and the juice of one lime. Mix well until everything is combined. Sprinkle in the flour, then deep fry in vegetable oil over medium heat until golden and crispy on the outside. Serve with tartar sauce.

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