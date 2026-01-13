×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action?

Between The Sheets
 By Chris Hart | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action?
 Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

These days, my boyfriend and I aren’t having nearly enough sex together! And I’m forever tired and irritable.

Are those things connected? And if they are, what should I be doing about them?

Not Enough

Chris says,

Hi, Not Enough!

Definitely they’re connected! And most likely caused by not getting enough sleep. Get enough and you’ll feel aroused, energetic and focused the next day, and have much more fun in bed.

Good sleep also improves your mood and helps you cope with daily hassles. So you’ll be happier, more relaxed, and much more likely to feel sexy. Sleeping well helps you to be more attentive, responsive, and attuned to your bf’s needs. While sleep loss also lowers testosterone levels, which reduces the sex drive of both men and women.

It’s not only about how long you sleep, but also how well you sleep. Because fatigue seriously reduces your sex drive. Regularly missing out on your sleep, and you’ll also be more stressed. And that reduces your sex drive still further.

So make sure your bedroom’s comfortable, and stop all that late-night drinking! Try to reduce the noise levels in your bedroom, get the lighting and temperature right, and resist the temptation to watch TV or check your social media in bed. Avoid big meals, exercise, nicotine or caffeine late in the evening. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, have a shared bedtime routine with your bf, including at weekends, and bed head a whole lot earlier. You’ll soon find that the two of you are making love far more often.

Working on your bedtime routine won’t just improve your sex life. Emotionally and physically intimate couples are the happiest group in society, and good sex improves your mental and physical health. Like you’ll be less likely to feel depressed, have a better memory and look younger! Good sex releases hormones that make the skin more elastic and youthful. It also boosts your body’s first-line defences against colds and flu. 

So start going to bed lots earlier!!

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action?
Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action?
Next article
Is intelligence the ultimate attraction?
Is intelligence the ultimate attraction?
.

Similar Articles

Make your bedroom a sanctuary of desire
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 6, 2025
Make your bedroom a sanctuary of desire
Unlock the power of sexual tension
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 26, 2025
Unlock the power of sexual tension
Why your sex drive increases with age
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 19, 2025
Why your sex drive increases with age
.

Latest Articles

Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Food
By Brendah Makena
2h ago
How to run a communication audit on your relationship
Relationships
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
2h ago
Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action?
Between The Sheets
By Chris Hart
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>What true sexual wellness means for you and your partner
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 15, 2025
What true sexual wellness means for you and your partner
>The art of sexual expression between partners
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 11, 2025
The art of sexual expression between partners
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved