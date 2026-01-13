Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

These days, my boyfriend and I aren’t having nearly enough sex together! And I’m forever tired and irritable.

Are those things connected? And if they are, what should I be doing about them?

Not Enough

Chris says,

Hi, Not Enough!

Definitely they’re connected! And most likely caused by not getting enough sleep. Get enough and you’ll feel aroused, energetic and focused the next day, and have much more fun in bed.

Good sleep also improves your mood and helps you cope with daily hassles. So you’ll be happier, more relaxed, and much more likely to feel sexy. Sleeping well helps you to be more attentive, responsive, and attuned to your bf’s needs. While sleep loss also lowers testosterone levels, which reduces the sex drive of both men and women.

It’s not only about how long you sleep, but also how well you sleep. Because fatigue seriously reduces your sex drive. Regularly missing out on your sleep, and you’ll also be more stressed. And that reduces your sex drive still further.

So make sure your bedroom’s comfortable, and stop all that late-night drinking! Try to reduce the noise levels in your bedroom, get the lighting and temperature right, and resist the temptation to watch TV or check your social media in bed. Avoid big meals, exercise, nicotine or caffeine late in the evening. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, have a shared bedtime routine with your bf, including at weekends, and bed head a whole lot earlier. You’ll soon find that the two of you are making love far more often.

Working on your bedtime routine won’t just improve your sex life. Emotionally and physically intimate couples are the happiest group in society, and good sex improves your mental and physical health. Like you’ll be less likely to feel depressed, have a better memory and look younger! Good sex releases hormones that make the skin more elastic and youthful. It also boosts your body’s first-line defences against colds and flu.

So start going to bed lots earlier!!

All the best,

Chris