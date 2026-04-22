Easy recipe: Muhogo wa nazi

Cook for a further 10 minutes, serve with the fried fish if you wish or just have it on its own (Photo: Gemini)

Nothing beats a good Swahili soft cassava cooked in a thick coconut sauce topped with a touch of green chillies.

Ingredients:

1kg fresh cassava

250ml coconut milk

200ml heavy coconut cream

1 ¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

2 medium onions sliced

1 capsicum diced

2 litres of water (for boiling the cassava)

What to do:

Peel the fresh cassava and clean thoroughly in water, cut into desired cubes and remove all the centre threads. In a pan over medium heat, boil the water and then add the cassava, cover to cook over a medium heat for about 30 minutes or until the cassava is soft.

Drain the water, add the garlic, ginger paste, onions, capsicum, coconut milk and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes.

Reduce the heat, now add the coconut cream and cook for a further 10 minutes, serve with the fried fish if you wish or just have it on its own. Enjoy!