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Cocktail bar: Zucchini sea salt vodka soda

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Zucchini & sea salt vodka soda
 While this drink started as a creative home recipe, the professional spirits world is now embracing the trend (Photo: Gemini)

The Zucchini & Sea Salt Vodka Soda is a refreshing, savoury twist on a classic drink that first gained popularity online around early 2014. Originally featured on the blog Set the Table, this garden-to-glass cocktail moves away from sugary flavours and instead focuses on the crisp, earthy taste of summer vegetables.

To make it, you grate fresh zucchini and mix it with salt to draw out the moisture. After letting it sit, you squeeze the liquid through a clean cloth to collect the juice. This extract is then mixed with vodka, tart lemon juice, and sparkling club soda. A final pinch of sea salt enhances the flavour. This method is also eco-friendly, as the leftover shredded zucchini can be used to bake bread or make fritters.

While this drink started as a creative home recipe, the professional spirits world is now embracing the trend. In late 2025, an Australian distillery launched the first vodka made from zucchini flowers.

This high-end spirit uses hand-picked blossoms to add floral and herbal notes, proving that garden ingredients are becoming a staple in modern cocktail making.

INGREDIENTS

Zucchini juice (2 oz)

Vodka (1 1/2 oz)

Lemon juice (3/4 oz)

Flaky sea salt

Club soda

Zucchini (2 lbs.)- shredded

Salt (1 teaspoon)

 HOW TO MAKE IT

Making the Zucchini juice

Place the shredded zucchini in a large bowl and sprinkle with salt. Toss to combine and leave to steep for about ten minutes. Transfer the salted zucchini into a clean dish towel and gently squeeze over a bowl to extract the juice. You should end up with about ½ to 2/3 of a cup of juice. Store it in a sealed jar in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Making the cocktail

Combine the freshly made zucchini juice, vodka and lemon juice in a cocktail pitcher. Stir well to mix. Add ice cubes and top up with club soda. Strain into a cocktail glass and finish with a light sprinkle of sea salt. Serve immediately.

This cocktail recipe is by Rachael White of the blog Set the Table.

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