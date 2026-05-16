Quiet strength of mothers raising kids with special needs

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Motherhood is a journey filled with joy, challenges and countless sacrifices. For mothers of children with special needs, this journey can be particularly demanding.

They often experience intense challenges, including chronic stress, isolation and judgment, while acting as primary caregivers, advocates, and sometimes therapists.

They frequently manage complex medical systems, educational planning, and constant care needs, all of which require significant resilience. Key areas of support include self-care, building community, and managing guilt.

Time, perhaps more than anything else, becomes the backbone of caregiving. Daily routines are rarely simple or predictable. They are structured around therapy sessions, medical appointments, specialised schooling, and carefully planned home care.

What might take minutes in a typical household, such as getting dressed, eating a meal, or commuting, can take significantly longer and require close supervision. Days are often mapped out in detail, leaving little room for spontaneity or rest. Over time, caregiving becomes a full-time commitment that reshapes schedules, careers, and personal priorities.

Financial demands often follow closely behind. Raising a child with special needs can involve ongoing expenses that extend far beyond basic childcare. Therapy sessions, including speech, occupational, and behavioural support, can be frequent and costly. Medical consultations, assistive devices, medications, and specialised education programmes add further pressure.

For Susan Waithera, a single mother living in Kayole, this reality has meant carrying the weight of both parenting and survival after her husband left following their child’s diagnosis.

She relies heavily on her mother, who supports her with food supplies from Murang’a County. To sustain herself and her child, she also sells potatoes outside her home.

“Even simple tasks such as leaving the house can be difficult, as public transport is often inaccessible or unsuitable for my child’s condition, forcing me to rely on costly alternatives or assistance from others,” She says.

Attention, too, takes on a different meaning. Caregiving in this context requires constant awareness and responsiveness. Children with special needs may require close monitoring to ensure safety, support communication, or manage sensory sensitivities. This level of attentiveness is both physically and mentally demanding.

It often involves multitasking at a high level, observing behaviour, anticipating needs, and adapting in real time. Unlike conventional parenting, where independence gradually increases, the need for sustained involvement may remain high over many years.

Patience becomes not just a virtue, but a necessity. Progress may unfold slowly and in ways that are not always immediately visible. Skills that are typically learned quickly, such as speech, motor coordination, and social interaction, can take months or years of repetition and guidance.

Setbacks are part of the journey, requiring caregivers to remain steady and consistent despite challenges. This long-term perspective demands emotional resilience, as success is often measured in incremental gains rather than dramatic milestones.

The intersection of these four elements, time, money, attention, and patience, shapes a form of motherhood that is deeply intensive. It requires continuous adjustment, learning, and advocacy. Caregivers often become coordinators, educators, and health managers, navigating systems that are not always designed to accommodate their needs.

They must seek out information, identify resources, and make decisions that impact their child’s development and wellbeing.

Beyond the practical demands, this kind of caregiving also highlights broader societal gaps. Access to affordable therapy, inclusive education, and community support remains uneven.

Many families rely heavily on personal networks or private services, underscoring the need for stronger public systems that can ease the burden.

Yet despite these challenges, this form of caregiving reflects something fundamental about commitment. It is not defined by occasional gestures, but by sustained effort over time. It is built on consistency, discipline, and an unwavering focus on the child’s needs.