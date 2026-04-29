Easy recipe: Spicy mango chilli with chamoy

Enjoy chamoy sauce with your fruits to elevate the flavour (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

2 mangoes, peeled and cut into strips

2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 teaspoon Chaat masala

Chamoy sauce

What to do:

Put the mangoes in a platter and set aside. In a separate container, mix the Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, sugar and chaat masala. Sprinkle the spicy chilli mixture over the mangoes, then finish off with the chamoy sauce.

To make the chamoy sauce at home, bring to a boil some hibiscus, dried mangoes, dried prunes, dried apricots and sugar, then blend until you get a smooth consistency. Enjoy chamoy sauce with your fruits to elevate the flavour.