How to make choices that shape your destiny

Many people struggle to admit fear because it is often seen as weakness (Photo: iStock)

Life is largely made up of choices and success is a matter of making wise decisions. Australian preacher Frank William Boreham says, “We make our decisions and then our decisions make us.” Every decision involves an element or degree of risk. Those who take the risk accomplish a lot in life. You can reduce the risk involved by making the right decisions.

From the book of Proverbs, we get some principles that we can inculcate in making successful decisions. The first is inspiration - pray for God’s guidance. Get God’s perspective and do not depend on your wisdom. “A man is foolish to trust himself. But those who use God’s wisdom are safe” (Proverbs 28:26). “For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding” (Proverbs 2:6).

Second is information - get the facts right. Gather all the information you can concerning the issue to help you make the right decision. Knowledge is better than strength! “What a shame, how stupid, to decide before knowing the facts” (Proverbs 18:13)? “Every prudent man acts with knowledge, but a fool lays open his folly” (Proverbs 13:16).

Third is consultation, ask for advice. It is wise to learn from experience but wiser to learn from the experience of others. Learn to ask questions. Many people do not ask questions because they do not want to appear ignorant. “The heart of the prudent acquires knowledge, and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge” (Proverbs 18:15). “The more advice you get, the more likely you are to win” (Proverbs 24:6).

Fourth is selection - set clear goals. You do not have time to do everything. Ensure you have a clear cut purpose so that you can take the risks involved. Sometimes frustration causes us to take foolish risks. You do not need to have it in your grasp; but you need to know what it is. “An intelligent man aims at wise actions, but a fool starts off in many directions” (Proverbs 17:24).

Fifth is evaluation - count the cost. To take a calculated risk, you need to ask yourself: Is this risk necessary? What is the cost in terms of money, time, energy, reputation, etc.? Is the risk worth the cause? Will the benefits be greater than the costs involved? “It is a snare for a man to devote rashly something as holy and afterward consider his vows” (Proverbs 20:25). Jesus said that no wise builder goes out and starts to build a tower without budgeting and considering how much it will cost.

Sixth is preparation - plan for problems and challenges. Murphy’s Law: If anything can go wrong, it will. He says ‘if’. This means it will go wrong. Count on it! Do not ignore problems. Instead, be wise and choose to meet them on your own terms and time by planning in advance. Ask yourself: What can go wrong and what will happen if it does? This is not being negative. It is being sensible. “A sensible man watches for problems ahead and prepares to meet them. The simpleton never looks and suffers the consequences” (Proverbs 22:3).

Face your fears

The seventh is confrontation, face your fears. Many people struggle to admit fear because it is often seen as weakness. However, fear is a natural human emotion and often serves as a warning signal. The only person who is never afraid is a fool, because he has lost touch with reality. Awareness of danger is part of wisdom.

One of the greatest fears is rejection: What will people think? What if I fail? What if I embarrass myself? What if I do not meet expectations? What if nobody likes me? This is a trap. “Fear of man is a dangerous trap, but to trust in the Lord means safety” (Proverbs 29:25). Face your fears with courage and reverence for God, which brings confidence and security. As Mark Twain said, “Courage is not the absence of fear. It is moving forward despite it.”

The eighth is initiation, go for it. There comes a point in decision-making when you must stop discussing and start acting. You must commit. Once you have established that a risk is worth taking, proceed with it.

Simon Peter provides a clear example. When he saw Jesus walking on water, he asked to join Him. Jesus said, “Come.” Peter stepped out of the boat and walked on water, but began to sink when he focused on his circumstances rather than Christ. What you focus on determines your outcome.

The lesson is clear: if you want to walk on water, you must step out of the boat. God does not call us to a life of mere safety. True security is found in Jesus Christ alone. To be fully alive is to live on the edge of faith, taking the risks God calls you to take. Start the business, pursue the degree, follow the dream, develop the talent, enter ministry, and move forward with courage and faith.

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries