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Can diet improve fertility? What science really says about it

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Can diet improve fertility? What science really says about it
 Overall dietary patterns can affect reproductive health in both men and women (Photo: Gemini)

Those facing infertility will increasingly seek ways to improve their chances of conception, either spontaneously or with medical treatment. Diet features prominently among lifestyle factors that may influence fertility.

While there is no single “fertility diet” guaranteed to result in pregnancy, growing scientific evidence suggests that overall dietary patterns can affect reproductive health in both men and women.

The Mediterranean-style diet is widely regarded as one of the healthiest eating patterns for fertility. It emphasises fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, fish and moderate dairy intake, while limiting processed foods, sugary snacks and excessive red meat. Studies have linked this pattern with improved ovulation, better sperm quality and higher pregnancy rates in some assisted treatments.

Healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish, nuts, seeds and olive oil, may support hormone production, reduce inflammation and improve egg and sperm quality.

A recent study found that women with higher omega-3 intake had improved fertility outcomes, while men who regularly consumed nuts and seeds also showed better fertility measures.

Weight and metabolic health also play a central role. Excess body weight can disrupt ovulation in women and impair testosterone production and sperm quality in men. However, overly restrictive dieting may also be harmful. Balanced, sustainable eating habits rather than extreme diets or rapid weight-loss plans are, therefore, more desirable.

Micronutrients, including folate, zinc, selenium, iron, vitamins C and E, and other antioxidants, have all been linked to reproductive function. Leafy green vegetables, beans, eggs, citrus fruits, nuts and seeds provide many of these nutrients naturally.

Folic acid supplementation is widely recommended, not only to reduce the risk of neural tube defects but also to support fertility. However, fertility challenges should not be oversimplified. Age, underlying medical conditions, smoking, alcohol use, genetics, stress and environmental exposures often have a stronger effect than diet alone.

Some couples with excellent diets may still struggle to conceive, while others conceive easily despite poor eating habits. Diet should therefore be viewed as one supportive factor within broader reproductive healthcare, rather than a cure for infertility.

For couples trying to conceive, practical advice remains simple: prioritise plant-based, fresh and minimally processed foods, maintain a healthy body weight, reduce excessive sugar and fast foods, include healthy fats and antioxidant-rich foods, and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol intake. These habits may not guarantee pregnancy, but they support overall health and create a healthier environment for conception.

Dr Alfred Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

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