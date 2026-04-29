Carrot pudding cake with cream cheese frosting (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

2 eggs

2 carrots, roughly cut

1 cup sugar

1 & 1/4 cup self-raising flour

10g cinnamon powder

125ml vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

3/4 cup water

What to do:

In a blender jug, put the carrots, eggs, sugar, flour, cinnamon powder, vegetable oil, vanilla essence and water. Blend until you have a smooth mixture. Pour into a greased baking tray and bake at 180°C for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted in the cake centre comes out clean. Remove from the heat and let the cake cool.

For the frosting:

150g butter

75g cream cheese

400g icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Sweetened coconut flakes (for topping and filling)

Pistachios for topping and filling

Caramel sauce for filling

Mix all the above ingredients, except coconut flakes and pistachios, and whip using an electric mixer until fluffy. Use this to frost the cooled cake, fill it with caramel sauce, then finish off with sweetened coconut flakes and pistachios. Enjoy.