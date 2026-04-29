Carrot pudding cake with cream cheese frosting

2 eggs
2 carrots, roughly cut
1 cup sugar
1 & 1/4 cup self-raising flour
10g cinnamon powder
125ml vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
3/4 cup water
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In a blender jug, put the carrots, eggs, sugar, flour, cinnamon powder, vegetable oil, vanilla essence and water. Blend until you have a smooth mixture. Pour into a greased baking tray and bake at 180°C for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted in the cake centre comes out clean. Remove from the heat and let the cake cool.
For the frosting:
150g butter
75g cream cheese
400g icing sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
Sweetened coconut flakes (for topping and filling)
Pistachios for topping and filling
Caramel sauce for filling
Mix all the above ingredients, except coconut flakes and pistachios, and whip using an electric mixer until fluffy. Use this to frost the cooled cake, fill it with caramel sauce, then finish off with sweetened coconut flakes and pistachios. Enjoy.