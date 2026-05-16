Delicate dance: What reciprocity really looks like in relationships

The way in which reciprocity is expressed can also depend on upbringing and personality (Photo:iStock)

Reciprocity is one of the most important aspects of relationships. According to consultant psychologist James Bosse, women are naturally capable of reciprocating love and affection when they feel emotionally safe and valued.

Although attraction develops in different ways for men and women, he explains that a long-term emotional connection is built on consistency, warmth and mutual effort. However, the way in which reciprocity is expressed can also depend on upbringing and personality.

He explains that women raised in environments dominated by masculine energy may struggle to express emotional softness. Feminine energy is essential in relationships because it represents warmth, tenderness, intuition and emotional responsiveness. “When a man identifies that energy, he feeds it with what it needs. Women are created to multiply what they receive,” he says.

In the early stages of attraction, men communicate interest more through behaviour than words since men externalise attraction through actions. James notes that many men are conditioned to prove love practically, which is why gestures sometimes have more meaning than spoken affection. He adds that many men show affection through acts of service, attention, consistency, protection and the desire for proximity.

Reciprocity, he explains, is seen in genuine interest when a woman responds consistently, communicates attachment attentively and happily around him, and includes him in her life and decisions.

“Men view these small gestures as meaningful emotional investment and notice these efforts. When they feel reciprocity, they are emotionally invested in the relationship,” he says.

Appreciation and affection usually increase when men feel valued and emotionally secure, and they respond with positive reinforcement and enthusiasm.

However, he says, many women overlook subtle signs of male effort, such as remembering personal interests, creating time and emotional availability.

He says frustration and resentment fester when effort is one-sided, and men may feel emotionally exhausted when they constantly initiate communication or affection without receiving consistency and responses. “Delayed responses and mixed signals can also create confusion. While occasional delays may be understandable, repeated inconsistency is interpreted as disinterest,” he says.

He believes emotionally mature men walk away when communication is unclear or inconsistent, while others respond with resentment or withdrawal.

The idea of playing hard to get is also something men enjoy for its mystery, but prolonged unavailability can feel manipulative.

He says extreme openness can also be misunderstood by some men, especially those with insecurities or rigid ideas about relationships.