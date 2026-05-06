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Cocktail bar: The monkey shoulder

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The monkey shoulder
 You don’t need to be a professional to create something legendary at home (Photo: Gemini)

This “Lazy Old Fashioned” is a simple version of the classic recipe that removes the stress and mess; all you have to do is pour, stir, and enjoy. It is the perfect drink for any occasion, whether you are celebrating a big event, relaxing after a party, or hanging out at a weekend festival. It has a strong enough taste to please experts but is smooth enough for people who are new to cocktails.

One of the best things about it is that you can prepare a large batch ahead of time and keep it in the fridge. This makes it easy to serve great drinks to your friends whenever you want. You don’t need to be a professional to create something legendary at home.

INGREDIENTS

Monkey Shoulder Whisky

Sugar syrup

Bitters

Ice (Large cubes work best)

Orange zest (for the garnish)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Start by pouring the Monkey Shoulder Whisky, sugar syrup, and bitters into a glass. And then add ice cubes and stir the mixture for roughly 30 seconds. The reason for using the larger ice cubes is that they melt more slowly and won’t water down your drink. Lastly, one needs to garnish the cocktail. This is by twisting a piece of orange zest over the top to release the oils, then dropping it in.

THE TASTING NOTES TO EXPECT

Before you even taste it, the scent hits you with a bright smell of fresh orange mixed with sweet vanilla, golden honey, and a light touch of woody spice. As you drink, the flavour feels smooth and soft on your tongue, mostly tasting like gentle vanilla with just a few little hints of spice to keep it interesting. After you swallow, the taste does not disappear right away; it stays with you for a while. This part of the experience leaves you with the warm taste of spicy oak wood and a surprising, cool hint of fresh peppermint at the very end. It is a well-balanced drink that moves from sweet and fruity smells to a smooth, spicy, and refreshing finish.

This refreshing cocktail is by Mulunda Kombo.

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