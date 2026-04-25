Easy recipe: Pepper-roasted lamb chunks

What you will need:
1kg lamb chunks (cut into bite sizes)
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon minced garlic and ginger
100ml thick plain yoghurt
Chopped coriander for garnish
Vegetable oil for pan-searingWhat to do:
Marinate the lamb chunks in the above ingredients for about an hour. Pan-sear the lamb chops in vegetable oil over a high heat for about 3 minutes on each side, then remove from the heat and place on a baking tray lined with foil.
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Roast in the oven at 200°C for about 10–15 minutes, sprinkle with fresh coriander, then serve with ugali. Enjoy!