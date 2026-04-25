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Easy recipe: Pepper-roasted lamb chunks

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 7 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Pepper roasted lamb chunks
 Sprinkle with fresh coriander, then serve with ugali (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

1kg lamb chunks (cut into bite sizes)

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic and ginger

100ml thick plain yoghurt

Chopped coriander for garnish

Vegetable oil for pan-searing

What to do:

Marinate the lamb chunks in the above ingredients for about an hour. Pan-sear the lamb chops in vegetable oil over a high heat for about 3 minutes on each side, then remove from the heat and place on a baking tray lined with foil.

Roast in the oven at 200°C for about 10–15 minutes, sprinkle with fresh coriander, then serve with ugali. Enjoy!

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