Easy recipe: Pepper-roasted lamb chunks

Sprinkle with fresh coriander, then serve with ugali (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1kg lamb chunks (cut into bite sizes)

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic and ginger

100ml thick plain yoghurt

Chopped coriander for garnish

Vegetable oil for pan-searing

What to do:

Marinate the lamb chunks in the above ingredients for about an hour. Pan-sear the lamb chops in vegetable oil over a high heat for about 3 minutes on each side, then remove from the heat and place on a baking tray lined with foil.

Roast in the oven at 200°C for about 10–15 minutes, sprinkle with fresh coriander, then serve with ugali. Enjoy!