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Untamed Foolery: Woman behind Kenya's viral EQ conversations

Achieving Woman
 By Ronald Kipruto | 5 hours from now  | 4 Min read
Untamed Foolery: Woman behind Kenya’s viral EQ conversations
 In 2024, I focused fully on Emotional Intelligence, as I realised my strength lies in helping people find clarity and structure
We discovered you through your strong opinions and online presence across different topics. You even refer to yourself as “Untamed Foolery”. Tell us who you are beyond the person we know online.

What may not be immediately obvious about me is that I am a marketing expert with a media background, and the first person in Africa to found an Emotional Intelligence Hub.

Where and what did you study in university/college?

I am an alumnus of Maseno University, where I studied Communication and Media Technology, majoring in Print Media.

Favourite/ worst unit while on campus?

MySQL under Computer Science nearly sent me to the ancestral land. May it never be forgiven for those filler units. My favourite was English for Journalism (laughs).

Best and least favourite lecturer?

I guess the worst were so bad that I cannot even remember their names. My favourites, with full bias, were Dr Barrack Muluka and my mum, Dr Doreen Orawo, who taught the Variations of English unit. (Laughs)

How was campus life generally?

Whew! Life was easier then. It was my first experience living away from home, so the freedom and responsibility of looking after myself felt amazing. Social interactions and experimenting with alcohol were experiences I genuinely needed, as I feel no other stage of life really allows for that.

How did you make money while on campus?

I did voice-over work, copywriting, and worked as a vocalist in a band. I also worked in radio and at an NGO at some point, but balancing everything was intense. Sometimes I missed classes, other times I reported to work late. That is how I know youth is such a gift; I never once felt burnt out.

How was dating on campus?

Meh! Only because I am older now and have higher standards. At the time, it was exhilarating. I have never been in a long-term relationship, so I am still fascinated by people who married their campus sweethearts.

What do you think about campus relationships?

I feel most are not serious, and honestly, that is a beautiful phase of life. It is nice to experience love while still naïve because it feels genuine and, therefore, more intense. For those who date around, it helps refine preferences. Campus relationships allow people to get things out of their system. There is a certain reckless abandon that adult life no longer permits.

What did you do with your free time?

(Laughs) What free time? I always felt busy doing something: singing in the school choir or band, hosting a show on campus radio, or exchanging hot gossip with my besties.

Classmates you will never forget?

So many, but the first names that come to mind are Phenny, who was also my roommate, and Muhambe, who remains such a vibe to this day.

Kindly give us a brief overview of how you started online.

I am naturally a tech-savvy creative, so shooting, graphic design and editing came easily to me. I stopped for about three years while trying to survive. Once I secured a stable job with free weekends, I began creating cooking content. I could not vlog, so I created audio recipes. I also enjoy commentary, so I began narrating my cooking videos live and unscripted. A carrot cake recipe went viral on TikTok, and I simply continued from there. I later started an audio journal on YouTube, and viewers requested more episodes. That grew into five seasons of the award-nominated In All Honesty Podcast.

You are also an author. Tell us about that.

In 2024, I focused fully on Emotional Intelligence, as I realised my strength lies in helping people find clarity and structure. One of the key services at BY.OLAVE, the EQ Hub, is EQ coaching. I wrote themed guides to help people navigate challenges such as job loss, low self-esteem and toxic friendships. That became my first book, Can I Unsubscribe. My second book, Do Adia, Days of Adia, is an anthology offering relatable, easy-to-read reflections. As the “queen of innovation”, the books are also available by chapter.

As an author in Kenya, what changes would you like to see?

I would advocate for a cultural shift rather than more laws. We need stronger support for non-educational literature to build a wider reading culture. Measures against piracy and improved publishing standards, including editing and grammar, would also help.

What happened to the “In All Honesty Podcast”?

Nothing has happened to it. Five years, five seasons and over 100 episodes later, it is still active. I am currently seeking sponsors for the next season.

What next for Olave?

The focus is to expand Emotional Intelligence through masterclasses, including a Black Tax edition. Expect more psychoanalysis, socio-political discussions, new book chapters, and, with support, more podcast episodes.

 What can you tell your young campus self?

Everything you did to get by and your willingness to learn set you up for your career. You now have broad skills that allow you to pivot easily. Also, the experimentation phase is over; you are now more balanced, with clearer standards in relationships. So, thank you.

Final words?

Life improves when you truly love yourself and prioritise peace and happiness. It is not always easy, and better choices often involve delayed gratification, but it is worth it.

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