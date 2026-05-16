×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How to report a superior without risking your job

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How to report a superior without risking your job
 Most professionals will, at some point, deal with difficult managers who are rude, demanding or blunt (Photo: iStock)

Have you ever found yourself torn between staying silent or speaking up about a senior colleague, knowing your job and reputation could be on the line, yet also realising that silence can come at a far greater cost? So, when is it time to speak?

Before initiating a formal process, it is important to distinguish between a personality clash and a policy violation. Most professionals will, at some point, deal with difficult managers who are rude, demanding or blunt. The key is to recognise the difference and navigate everyday interpersonal friction without escalating unnecessarily.

A formal report becomes appropriate when behaviour crosses into structural misconduct. This includes repeated hostility or harassment, such as bullying, verbal abuse, belittling, or any form of technology-facilitated harassment. It also includes ethical breaches, where there is pressure or threats to ignore compliance, falsify reports or participate in practices such as the so-called “envelope” culture. Clear violations of company policy or the Employment Act also fall into this category.

Once escalation is necessary, start by documenting everything. In disputes between junior and senior staff, evidence is more reliable than memory, so keep records of dates, incidents, witnesses, and save relevant emails or messages.

Unless the issue is severe, HR will usually expect you to have attempted direct resolution first. A calm, written boundary-setting conversation showing how the behaviour affects your work can demonstrate professionalism and strengthen your case if the issue continues.

When escalating, avoid gossip and use formal channels such as HR, a neutral senior manager, or an internal whistleblowing system, including anonymous options where available.

When engaging with HR, it is most effective to frame the concern in terms of business risk rather than personal impact. HR’s primary responsibility is to protect the organisation, so positioning the issue as one that could affect staff retention, create legal exposure or harm the company’s reputation aligns your case with their mandate.

So instead of saying something like, “He makes me feel bad,” say, “The current management style is creating a high-risk environment that is impacting team output and could lead to a breach of our internal conduct policy.” That hits different, and it hits hard.

At this point, you must realise that this can go 50-50. To minimise the risk of losing your job, ensure your own performance is bulletproof first. By remaining an exceptional employee throughout the process, you make it much harder for management to justify your exit.

Reporting a senior is an act of courage, but it must be an act of strategy. When done with precision and professionalism, you are not just saving your job but you are improving the company for everyone. And if the company finds a loophole to terminate your job, seek legal redress.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How to report a superior without risking your job
How to report a superior without risking your job
Next article
In a hyper-connected world, who is protecting you?
In a hyper-connected world, who is protecting you?
.

Similar Articles

Turn entry-level jobs into long-term financial growth
By Anjellah Owino May. 5, 2026
Turn entry-level jobs into long-term financial growth
Set boundaries at work without damaging your reputation
By Esther Muchene May. 2, 2026
Set boundaries at work without damaging your reputation
Protect your time and value in an always-on work culture
By Esther Muchene Apr. 29, 2026
Protect your time and value in an always-on work culture
.

Latest Articles

Elevate your graphic T-shirt into a fashion statement
Elevate your graphic T-shirt into a fashion statement
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
4h ago
How to report a superior without risking your job
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
Quiet strength of mothers raising kids with special needs
Motherhood
By Joan Oyiela
4h ago
Easy recipe: Walnuts cheesy kunafa
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Ways to turn that career break into growth
By Anjellah Owino Apr. 22, 2026
Ways to turn that career break into growth
>Turn that CV gap into your strongest selling point
By Esther Muchene Apr. 18, 2026
Turn that CV gap into your strongest selling point
>Thinking of resigning? Here's how to do it right
By Esther Muchene Apr. 14, 2026
Thinking of resigning? Here's how to do it right
>Office romance: Worth the risk or a career mistake?
By Esther Muchene Apr. 7, 2026
Office romance: Worth the risk or a career mistake?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved