How to report a superior without risking your job

Most professionals will, at some point, deal with difficult managers who are rude, demanding or blunt (Photo: iStock)

Have you ever found yourself torn between staying silent or speaking up about a senior colleague, knowing your job and reputation could be on the line, yet also realising that silence can come at a far greater cost? So, when is it time to speak?

Before initiating a formal process, it is important to distinguish between a personality clash and a policy violation. Most professionals will, at some point, deal with difficult managers who are rude, demanding or blunt. The key is to recognise the difference and navigate everyday interpersonal friction without escalating unnecessarily.

A formal report becomes appropriate when behaviour crosses into structural misconduct. This includes repeated hostility or harassment, such as bullying, verbal abuse, belittling, or any form of technology-facilitated harassment. It also includes ethical breaches, where there is pressure or threats to ignore compliance, falsify reports or participate in practices such as the so-called “envelope” culture. Clear violations of company policy or the Employment Act also fall into this category.

Once escalation is necessary, start by documenting everything. In disputes between junior and senior staff, evidence is more reliable than memory, so keep records of dates, incidents, witnesses, and save relevant emails or messages.

Unless the issue is severe, HR will usually expect you to have attempted direct resolution first. A calm, written boundary-setting conversation showing how the behaviour affects your work can demonstrate professionalism and strengthen your case if the issue continues.

When escalating, avoid gossip and use formal channels such as HR, a neutral senior manager, or an internal whistleblowing system, including anonymous options where available.

When engaging with HR, it is most effective to frame the concern in terms of business risk rather than personal impact. HR’s primary responsibility is to protect the organisation, so positioning the issue as one that could affect staff retention, create legal exposure or harm the company’s reputation aligns your case with their mandate.

So instead of saying something like, “He makes me feel bad,” say, “The current management style is creating a high-risk environment that is impacting team output and could lead to a breach of our internal conduct policy.” That hits different, and it hits hard.

At this point, you must realise that this can go 50-50. To minimise the risk of losing your job, ensure your own performance is bulletproof first. By remaining an exceptional employee throughout the process, you make it much harder for management to justify your exit.

Reporting a senior is an act of courage, but it must be an act of strategy. When done with precision and professionalism, you are not just saving your job but you are improving the company for everyone. And if the company finds a loophole to terminate your job, seek legal redress.