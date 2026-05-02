Set boundaries at work without damaging your reputation

70 per cent of high-performing employees cited unclear priorities as their main source of stress (Photo: iStock)

Hard work is often mistaken for limitless capacity in high-pressure corporate environments, where high performers are frequently given the workload of multiple roles.

A capacity check is a proactive conversation between an employee and their manager about realistic capability to deliver quality work. In a culture of increasing demands, mastering this communication can be the difference between being a strategic asset and becoming overextended.

A capacity check is not an admission of weakness, but a declaration of professional standards. A 2025 Deloitte study on workplace sustainability found that 70 per cent of high-performing employees cited unclear priorities as their main source of stress, highlighting the importance of having this conversation when feeling overwhelmed.

A capacity check addresses this by mapping out your current projects against new requests. It shifts the conversation from “I cannot do this” to “how does this fit into our current priorities?”

When is it necessary?

You should initiate a capacity check when you reach your breaking point, that is, when 80 per cent of your day is spent on urgent, reactive tasks and only 20 per cent is left for the strategic work you were actually hired to do. Your value to the organisation is declining.

These situations come in many forms. For instance, you may be inheriting duties from a colleague who has just left the company, or facing a sudden shift in company strategy that adds new projects to an already full workload.

To be effective, the meeting must be a low-emotion, high logic interaction. Avoid the trap of complaining about being tired or overwhelmed, even if it is true. Instead, use the traffic light framework.

The green list includes the core KPIs that must remain uninterrupted. The yellow list covers important tasks that can be delayed if a new priority is more urgent. The red list includes low-impact tasks that can wait, or be delegated or automated.

Then wait for their response.

Despite the hesitation to say no to leadership for fear of appearing uncooperative or lazy, most rational managers would rather know a task will take three weeks to do well than be promised in three days and delivered poorly.

By doing this, you are not asking for a lighter load, but ensuring that the company’s resources, your time, and your expertise are used where they will have the most impact.