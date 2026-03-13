×
Cocktail bar: The Cosmonaut

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 7 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Cosmonaut
 This recipe draws its character from a single spoonful of raspberry preserves (Photo: Gemini)

The Cosmonaut is a sophisticated cocktail born in 2004 from the mind of Sasha Petraske, a master of New York’s craft cocktail scene. Debuting at the famed Milk & Honey bar, it was conceived as a witty response to the immense popularity of the Cosmopolitan. While its name playfully nods to that pink vodka icon, the drink itself is in fact a refined twist of a classic Gin Sour.

Rather than relying on refined sugar or liqueurs for sweetness, this recipe draws its character from a single spoonful of raspberry preserves. The result is a rich, jammy depth of flavour and a beautiful ruby hue that sets it apart from more traditional sours such as the Clover Club or the marmalade-based Breakfast Martini.

True to the minimalist style that Petraske championed, the Cosmonaut focuses on quality rather than quantity, requiring only a handful of ingredients: gin, tart lemon juice and fruit jam. To prepare it, combine two ounces of gin with three-quarters of an ounce of fresh lemon juice and a generous scoop of raspberry preserves. The key is to shake the mixture vigorously with plenty of ice to break down the fruit solids before straining it through a fine-mesh sieve.

This ensures the final pour into a chilled coupe glass is silky smooth and free of tiny seeds. It is a perfect example of how a simple kitchen staple can transform a basic spirit into something extraordinary. The drink proves that you do not need a complex bar setup to enjoy a world-class cocktail that feels both nostalgic and modern. 

INGREDIENTS:

Raspberry jam (two tbsp)

Gin (50ml)

Lemon juice (1 tbsp)

Ice cubes 

METHOD:

Since the jam is thick, begin by stirring it to loosen the consistency.

Pour it into a cocktail shaker, then add the gin, lemon juice and a handful of ice cubes. Shake the mixture well until the outside of the shaker becomes cold to the touch.

Strain the cocktail into a chilled glass and serve.

This recipe is by Lucy Roxburgh of BBC Good Foods. Enjoy and drink responsibly!

Cocktail bar: The Cosmonaut
Cocktail bar: The Cosmonaut
