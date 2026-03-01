Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli (Photo: iStock)

This is an easy Ramadan dessert that everyone loves. This delicious fried vermicelli dish is also known as ‘tambi za kukaanga’.

What you’ll need:

1 packet thin roasted vermicelli (tambi)

1/4 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of ghee

1 teaspoon of cardamom

1 cup of milk

1 drop of vanilla essence

What to do:

Pour the ghee into a pan over medium heat. Add the vermicelli and stir using a wooden spatula until golden brown. Add the cardamom and mix well, then add the milk and vanilla essence. Bring to the boil, then when the liquid has almost reduced, add the sugar and combine well. Reduce the heat. Cover the pan with a lid to steam the vermicelli and make it fluffy. Serve as a warm dessert. Enjoy!